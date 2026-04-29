Projecting the Bills' Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After the Draft, Position by Position

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the Buffalo Bills now look toward training camp, where the team’s official 53-man roster and depth chart will be decided ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

Before the Bills hit the field for offseason minicamp and other team sessions leading up to their trip to St. John Fisher University this summer, now is a good time to project what I expect to take place over the next several months, as Buffalo whittles down its roster to find the best group with which to make its latest run at a Super Bowl.

Quarterback

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

After the Bills decided not to draft a quarterback on Day 3, it appears as if the team is set on Kyle Allen as their backup this season. Shane Buechele is another option, but it seems doubtful that Buffalo would have signed Kyle Allen as a free agent to play behind Josh Allen if they had confidence in Buechele, who was already in tow, as their QB2.

Running back

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) looks on after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

James Cook, Ty Johnson, Ray Davis

Cook returns as the league’s leading rusher from a season ago, while his fellow All-Pro, Davis, emerged as the league’s top kick returner a season ago. Johnson is a threat as a third-down back but has proven effective as a runner as well when given the opportunity.

Davis took a step back as a running back last year, but as a whole, this is one of the team’s strongest units. Expect the Bills to try to get Frank Gore Jr. back on their practice squad once again this year.

Wide receiver

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Skyler Bell, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Trent Sherfield, Mecole Hardman Jr. [Tyrell Shavers, PUP list]

This is a position in transition, with the additions of Moore and Bell shaking up the pecking order for players such as Coleman and Palmer. Shavers is coming off a significant knee injury that ended his 2025 season in the playoffs, which could also impact things to begin the year.

Hardman Jr. has a chance to make the team as its top punt returner, while Sherfield was brought back as what appears to be insurance if Shavers indeed remains on the mend to start the season.

Shakir returns as the team's leading receiver, while Stephen Gosnell and Jalen Virgil are each candidates for the practice squad.

Tight end

Bills tight end Keleki Latu pulls in a ball during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes

The Bills are all set with their top three tight ends returning to form one of the most potent groups in the NFL. Kincaid is a top-tier receiver, Knox is a versatile piece capable in both the passing and blocking game, while Hawes has already developed into one of the league’s most formidable blocking tight ends after just one season.

Keleki Latu is a practice squad candidate for the Bills.

Offensive line

Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) walks off the field post game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Dion Dawkins, Alec Anderson, Connor McGovern, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, Jude Bowry, Austin Corbett, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Tylan Grable

There was one tough decision to make here, and that was whether free-agent acquisition Lloyd Cushenberry would make the roster over Van Pran-Granger. While some believe Van Pran-Granger could be traded, we will have to wait and see on that. So, at this time, I see him making the roster over Cushenberry.

Elsewhere, I believe Anderson will win the starting left guard job over Corbett, while the team will have Bowry compete with Grable and Chase Lundt for a swing tackle role. Right now, I have Lundt winding up on the practice squad.

International pathway player Travis Clayton and 2026 seventh-round pick Ar’maj Reed-Adams are potential options to bring back on the Bills’ practice squad as well. However, I think if they cut bait on Cushenberry in favor of their younger players, he will be signed to another team’s roster before the start of the regular season.

Defensive line

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) celebrates a play against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ed Oliver, Deone Walker, T.J. Sanders, DeWayne Carter, Landon Jackson, Zane Durant

There will be some interesting roster battles along the Bills’ defensive line that will be fun to watch play out. Last year’s third-round pick, Jackson, is expected to kick inside after being used as a pass rusher a season ago, while the Bills’ 2024 third-round pick, Carter, has bulked up with the hope he can transition to a nose tackle role.

Elsewhere, Oliver, Walker and Sanders are shoo-ins to make the roster, leaving Carter, Jackson and Buffalo’s 2026 fifth-round pick, Durant, to compete with Zion Logue, Phidarian Mathis and Tommy Akingbesote for their spots on the roster.

Durant is likely guaranteed a roster spot based on his draft selection this year, but Carter and Jackson will be singing for their supper, with bigger-bodied players such as Akingbesote, Logue and Mathis waiting in the wings to seize their opportunity as potential run-stuffing options.

Edge rusher

Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) celebrates after a missed field goal during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb, T.J. Parker, Michael Hoecht, Javon Solomon

This group is pretty much set, unless Hoecht is unable to begin the season due to his Achilles injury that ended his 2025 campaign. In that case, Andre Jones Jr. could start the season with a jersey, but I believe Hoecht will be well enough to suit up come Week 1.

Rousseau and Chubb are now joined by the Bills’ 2026 second-round pick, Parker, while the team’s 2024 fifth-round pick, Solomon, will enter the last chance saloon this year, having to prove himself worthy of a roster spot under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. A distinct variable in the Bills’ personnel decisions this season will be Leonhard’s preference, so that will be something to watch as things develop over the next several months.

Inside linebacker

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tackles Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) after throwing an interception during the first quarter. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Joe Andreessen

After the Bills waited until the fourth round to select Elarms-Orr, odds are that Bernard and Williams will begin the season as starters, with the rookie and Andreessen as the team’s depth. There is still a chance Buffalo could bring back veteran free agent Shaq Thompson, which could stir up this position.

Barring an addition such as Thompson, the team’s top four inside linebacker options are set at this point of the offseason. Jimmy Ciarlo and Keonta Jenkins are each practice-squad candidates.

Cornerback

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) runs between drills during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston, Dee Alford, Davison Igbinosun, Toriano Pride Jr. [Dorian Strong, PUP list]

It’s unfortunate, but with the Bills drafting a couple of cornerbacks and three total defensive backs in this year’s draft, those aren’t positive signs for the status of Buffalo’s 2025 sixth-round pick, Strong. He was expected to serve as key depth behind Benford and Hairston, but instead, a neck injury led to an offseason procedure, and there remain questions regarding his playing future.

Due to Strong’s expected absence, the Bills’ 2025 second-round pick, Igbinosun, becomes the team’s primary backup behind Benford and Hairston, if both indeed start the season as first-team players. There’s a chance Igbinosun could overtake Hairston for a starting role, but that opportunity seems slight. Pride Jr. is another important piece, as the Bills don’t have much as far as established cornerbacks elsewhere on their roster.

Aside from the aforementioned names, the Bills have Te’Cory Couch, Daryl Porter Jr. and MJ Devonshire as their other depth cornerbacks, all of whom I expect to land on the practice squad. Alford will start at nickel cornerback this season.

Safety

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Cole Bishop, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone, Jordan Hancock, Jalon Kilgore, Sam Franklin Jr.

Gardner-Johnson is likely to serve as a starter opposite Bishop this season, while the team also brought in Stone to provide veteran depth. Buffalo re-signed Damar Hamlin in free agency, but I believe he is destined for the practice squad.

The team’s 2025 fifth-round pick, Hancock, will join its 2026 fifth-round pick, Kilgore, who has positional versatility that spreads to cornerback, to help fill out the roster. Franklin is a quality special teams player, thus warranting a roster spot, while Wande Owens is fated for the practice squad.

Special teams

Florida punter Tommy Doman (19) kicks during Pro Day at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Bass, Tommy Doman, Reid Ferguson

I see Doman winning a preseason competition with returning starter Mitch Wishnowsky for the starting role at the punter position. Bass will return after missing the entire 2025 season due to injury, while Ferguson is back for his 10th season with the Bills, an impressive milestone for the longtime long snapper.

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