NFL's Lead Draft Analyst Offers Options for Buffalo Bills' Specific WR Needs

The Buffalo Bills traded away wide receiver Stefon Diggs two years ago, but they have yet to find a WR1 replacement.

The Bills have not seen any of their receivers post even a 900-yard season since Diggs's departure. In 2025, Khalil Shakir led the position group with 719 receiving yards. Keon Coleman was next with 404 yards.

While the sure-handed Shakir has been more than effective for the Bills' offense, he doesn't offer the ability to consistently line up on the outside of the formation and stretch the field.

"I think they've been trying to find a bigger guy," said NFL Media's lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah on a conference call with media. "I think they love what they have in Khalil Shakir, and just trying to find the perfect complement to him on the outside. They've swung, just haven't been able to hit on it."

The Bills will have their first chance to take another swing this April at No. 26 overall. In addition to picks in Round 1 through Round 5, Buffalo has two seventh-rounders for a total of seven selections.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch and then fumbles the ball against the New England Patriots | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Size matters for this Bills' pick

Larger physical frames have increasingly become more desirable for outside receivers in today's NFL.

"I think they've got to find a bigger body. When you're in big games, third downs, clutch moments when there's not a lot of space, you've got to have a ball winner," said Jeremiah.

The draft guru has named 10 wide receivers on his latest Top 50 prospects list. Washington's Denzel Boston (18) and Notre Dame's Malachi Fields (44) have the size that Jeremiah suggests the Bills need.

Boston being available to the Bills at No. 26 overall is a "dream" scenario, according to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Potential Day 2 difference-makers

Acknowledging that Malachi Fields is "probably gone" by the time the Bills' second-round turn comes up, Jeremiah named multiple prospects who could be available at Pick No. 60.

Specifically, Jeremiah identified Louisville product Chris Bell as a potential good value at that stage.

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) carries the football for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Chris Bell you might get a discount on. He's coming off of an ACL injury, but he's a really good player. Thick and strong and powerful. He can go get it down the field. He's physical at the top of routes. He's sudden after the catch. He does not go down easy. You might catch a value with him at that point in time," said Jeremiah.

Texas Tech's Reggie Virgil and Baylor's Josh Cameron are also names to watch, according to Jeremiah, who referred to the latter as a "Mack Hollins Plus."