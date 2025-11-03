3 key Buffalo Bills' players nearing return from injury
Sean McDermott delivered some good news as he met the media the day following the Buffalo Bills’ significant Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bills were without several key contributors due to injuries sustained by various players in the weeks leading up to the matchup with the Chiefs, but a few of those who are ailing may be nearing a return.
McDermott revealed on Monday that defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) will all return to the practice field this week, with each player displaying signs of improvement. Palmer and Thompson each participated in practice limitedly a week ago, but Jones was held out all week.
Jones has missed the Bills’ past three games after he “popped his calf” during pregame warm-ups leading up to a Week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Palmer has also missed two straight games after he was injured during the game against Atlanta. Thompson missed this past week’s game against the Chiefs, the second game he has missed this season.
The Bills are hurting along the defensive line, with utility pass rusher Michael Hoecht being declared out for the season after he was placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn Achilles, per McDermott. Jones’ return would be a major boost for an undermanned unit, which benefited from his services early in the year.
Thompson has been the Bills’ best linebacker this season, but Buffalo saw the return of both Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard this past week, which lessened the blow caused by his absence.
Without Jones and Thompson, the Bills’ defense performed well against the Chiefs, limiting them to 3 for 13 on third-down opportunities and just 305 total yards, their second-lowest yardage output this season. Still, Buffalo would welcome both players back into the fold, as their early-season contributions helped the team ride through some rough patches.
Palmer’s absence hurt an already reeling Bills’ wide receiving corps, which has struggled to produce outside of what has come from Khalil Shakir this season. If the Bills fail to land a wide receiver at the trade deadline, his contributions will become increasingly critical down the stretch.
The Bills return to the practice field on Wednesday before taking on the Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Miami.
