Buffalo Bills' defense has found answer it's been looking for in second-year safety
Cole Bishop was phenomenal on Sunday.
The Buffalo Bills’ second-year safety propelled a strong defensive effort during a 28-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, taking it upon himself to deliver game-changing plays in several high-leverage situations to help deliver a much-needed victory over a conference rival.
Bishop finished the victory over the Chiefs with a game-high eight tackles, one of which came for a loss, to go with a remarkable four passes defensed, with each one seemingly more critical than the last.
Bishop’s big night began with a pass breakup on a fourth-and-3 late in the second quarter, when he was able to knock a pass away from Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. Before the half expired, he came through with another impactful play, helping force an incompletion on third down on a pass intended for Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce in the end zone. The incompletion led to a field goal rather than a touchdown.
“It was big. The game could have been way different if they score there,” said Bishop. “So being able to get off the field was big.”
The second-year pro’s shining performance continued into the second half, when he helped thwart Kansas City’s opening drive of the third quarter with a pass breakup on a deep ball intended for Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown. Later, he helped knock down a deep shot from Mahomes on KC’s second-to-last offensive play.
Bishop was all over the field on Sunday, with his effort drawing praise from the Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
“I thought Cole played outstanding tonight,” said Allen postgame.
With starting safety Taylor Rapp being placed on Injured Reserve in the days leading up to Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, the Bills needed Bishop to step up. And that’s precisely what he did while putting forth the best showing of his young career when it mattered most.
As ongoing questions remain on the defensive side of the ball, Bishop’s continued ascension is just what the doctor ordered for this team moving forward.
