Bills without WR, RB for second practice, availability vs. Jaguars in jeopardy

Two Buffalo Bills' skill players have yet to hit the practice field this week ahead of the January 11 road playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer and running back Ty Johnson were non-participants for the second day in a row as the Bills prepare for their seventh straight postseason.

Both players saw significant playing time during the January 4 regular season finale against the New York Jets, but neither may be available for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Jacksonville.

MORE: Motivational Josh Allen shows Bills' teammates he's ready for playoffs

Palmer, who was on the field for 63 of 75 offensive snaps against the Jets, is apparently dealing with a flare up from the ankle injury he suffered back on October 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Initially, the injury caused the wide receiver to miss three straight games. He returned for two games before missing two more.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

When on the field, Palmer has been somewhat of a disappointment in terms of production. He has yet to score a touchdown as a Bill. In 12 games, the free-agent addition made 22 catches for 303 yards on 37 targets.

Johnson has been much more important to the Bills' offensive operation as a substitute and third-down option. He banged up his ankle early against the Jets. Returning after a brief absence, he proceeded to score two touchdowns.

Available for all 17 games, Johnson totaled 463 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by New York Jets safety Keidron Smith (46) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Four starters remain limited

Three key defensive cogs practiced on a limited basis for the second day in a row, seemingly trending toward availability on Sunday.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and safety Jordan Poyer have both missed the last two games, but have shown improvement this week. Jones is dealing with a calf from October while Poyer pulled his hamstring on December 21. Linebacker Shaq Thompson was re-added to the injury report as he manages a neck injury from a few weeks ago.

MORE: Bills likely shorthanded again at important position entering NFL Playoffs

Tight end Dalton Kincaid continues to practice on a limited basis as he fights through a knee injury that can be traced all the way back to training camp. He saw 10 snaps in the finale against the Jets, and Bills' head coach Sean McDermott liked what he saw.

"Just some momentum, some wind at his back a little bit here. I thought that was important for him, and he did a good job," said McDermott.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) carries the ball defended by New York Jets cornerback Samuel Womack III (39) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kicker upgraded

Veteran kicker Matt Prater, who left the January 4 game at halftime due to a quad injury flare up, logged a full practice on Thursday. Although it's unknown how he felt, the participation status bodes well for his availability on Wild Card Weekend.

RELATED: Matt Prater, Sean McDermott answer questions on Bills' kicking situation vs. Jaguars

"We can take a look tomorrow and just see where he's at. And then hopefully, all is well," said McDermott on Wednesday. "And he gets a chance to then kind of get back to some rest after that as we head into game time."

Should Prater be unavailable, the Bills have Matthew Wright standing by on the practice squad.

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater (15) kicks a field goal against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Wild Card)

THURSDAY

LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — DNP



CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — DNP



LB Matt Milano (illness) — Full



WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — DNP



K Matt Prater (quad) — Full



S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Limited (IR)



DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Limited



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — Limited



LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited



QB Josh Allen (foot) — Full



S Cole Bishop (ribs) — Full



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Full



DT TJ Sanders (shoulder) — Full

WEDNESDAY

LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — DNP



CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — DNP



LB Matt Milano (illness) — DNP



WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — DNP



K Matt Prater (quad) — DNP



S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Limited (IR)



DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Limited



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — Limited



LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited



QB Josh Allen (foot) — Full



S Cole Bishop (ribs) — Full



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Full

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —