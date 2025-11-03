3 big-time WR trade options for Buffalo Bills before Tuesday's deadline
The trade deadline is almost here, and it’s time to fire up some potential moves the Buffalo Bills could make to help bolster their wide receiver corps.
Khalil Shakir has been outstanding this season, but beyond his production, there hasn’t been much to speak of when it comes to the Bills’ wide receivers through the first nine games of the season.
Keon Coleman has not shown up in his second season, while Elijah Moore and Curtis Samuel have not made much of an impact, and Joshua Palmer remains out due to injury. Gabe Davis is waiting in the wings on the practice squad, but will that be enough? It doesn’t seem so.
So let’s dive into a few exciting trade ideas.
RELATED: Potential options as NFL insider reports Buffalo Bills actively pursuing WR trade
Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
It’s unlikely the Dolphins would jump at a chance to trade their star WR to a divisional rival that’s in pursuit of a Super Bowl championship. With that said, the Bills should do whatever they can to blow the Dolphins away with a trade proposal, making it difficult for Miami to say no. Buffalo should offer a first-round pick, and then some, for Waddle, who would help solve the team’s downfield passing woes using his impressive speed and take-the-top-off ability.
It may be a pipe dream, but adding Waddle to the mix on the outside would do wonders for the Bills. The former first-round pick is still just 26 years old and has recorded 586 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 41 receptions this season, an impressive average of 14.3 yards per catch.
Per Spotrac, any team trading for Waddle would take on a cap hit of just $585,000, which would be doable for the Bills, who have less than $2 million in cap space.
MORE: Former DPOY among potential free-agent options to fill Bills' open roster spot
Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
The 2024 first-round pick has been rumored to be available in recent weeks, after a rough start to his sophomore campaign caused him to fall out of favor within the Jaguars’ new-look passing game. However, a recent injury sustained by WR/DB Travis Hunter has forced the rookie phenom to the Injured Reserve, which may cause Jacksonville, which remains in the thick of the playoff hunt, to second-guess their decision to shop Thomas Jr.
If the Jags are inclined to deal the second-year pro, the Bills should be all over it. Thomas Jr. may not cost as much as Waddle, but his price tag would be pretty close to that of the Dolphins’ WR. He has recorded 420 yards receiving and a touchdown on 30 receptions this season.
The downside of Thomas Jr. is his low catch rate, as he has hauled in just half his targets (60) this season, including nine drops in eight games. The 23-year-old carries a cap hit of just $480,000 for any team set to acquire him before the trade deadline.
RELATED: Despite improved Super Bowl odds, will Bills make Chiefs-specific trade?
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
There have been mixed reports on Olave, who was previously reported to have been on the trade block, only for further reports to downplay the chances of him being dealt this season.
All that said, if Olave could be plucked away from New Orleans, it would be a no-brainer for the Bills, depending on the price. The former first-round pick is in his fourth NFL season, and despite a slow start to the 2025 campaign, he is up to 55 receptions for 560 yards and three touchdowns on the year.
Any team acquiring Olave would be forced to account for a cap hit of $749,970, per Spotrac, a price that would be well worth the 25-year-old's speed and downfield receiving ability. A first-round pick would likely have to be included to entice the Saints to move him.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —