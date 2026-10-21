Another Bills Defender Suspended For Spitting After C.J. Gardner-Johnson Incident

It looks like Buffalo Bills defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson wasn't the only player on the team spitting at an opponent on Sunday afternoon.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Bills defensive back Sam Franklin Jr. has been suspended for spitting during the Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Buffalo Bills defensive back Sam Franklin Jr. has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders," the NFL revealed.

The league noted that the incident occurred in the fourth quarter with 1:32 remaining, which is after Gardner-Johnson managed to get himself ejected for spitting at a Raiders player.

"With 1:32 remaining in the fourth quarter following Las Vegas' successful extra point atempt, Franklin Jr. spit at an opponent, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to 'any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

As if spitting on someone in and of itself wasn't idiotic enough, the fact that Franklin did it after watching his teammate get ejected only makes it dumber.

Sam Franklin denies spitting allegation

Buffalo Bills safety Sam Franklin Jr. (28) takes a moment before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550, Franklin is denying the allegation and will appeal.

"I'm told Franklin vehemently denies this ever happening and will be appealing," Capaccio reported.

It isn't clear if there's any video of Franklin spitting like there was with Gardner-Johnson. If not, that will certainly help his chances of winning the appeal.

Any appeal will be heard by and decided on by either Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, Ron Rivera or James Thrash, all of whom are hearing officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

Franklin is in his seventh season in the NFL. He has spent five of those years with the Carolina Panthers and the last two with the Buffalo Bills. Over 23 games since 2025 in Buffalo, Frankin has posted 19 tackles.

In 2026, Franklin has only played on special teams, with 132 snaps in that area. He has recorded six tackles in those snaps.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson fallout

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Gardner-Johnson, he has also been suspended one game, barring a successful appeal. However, that appeal is very unlikely to succeed if Gardner-Johnson goes through with one because he was caught on video and has since admitted his mistake.

"I want to take a moment to address my actions and sincerely apologize to my opponent, my teammates, my organization, and everyone who supports me," Gardner-Johnson said.

"My passing and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed," Gardner-Johnson adds. "The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game."

While many fans called for the Bills to cut Gardner-Johnson, head coach Joe Brady has said the team does not plan on doing that.

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