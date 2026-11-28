The Buffalo Bills are riding high following their Week 12 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving.

But things got even better on Friday, when the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to defeat the Denver Broncos despite the Aaron Rodgers fiasco that took place during the week.

With the wins from the Bills and Steelers, Buffalo now has some space between itself and the Broncos and Chiefs, two of the biggest threats for the Bills' No. 1 seed hopes.

Let's see how things shake out going into the weekend.

AFC playoff picture

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Buffalo Bills (10-1)

2. Denver Broncos (8-3)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (7-3)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)

7. Cleveland Browns (6-4)

On the outside looking in

8. New England Patriots (5-5)

9. Houston Texans (4-6)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

11. Baltimore Ravens (4-7)

12. New York Jets (3-8)

13. Indianapolis Colts (3-8)

14. Los Angeles Chargers (1-9)

15. Miami Dolphins (1-9)

16. Tennessee Titans (1-9)

According to ESPN, the Bills have a 99% chance to make the playoffs and an 83% chance to take the No. 1 seed.

The Bills have a full three-game lead over both the Broncos and Chiefs because Buffalo currently owns the conference record tie-breaker over Denver and the head-to-head tie-breaker over KC.

There is still an opportunity for the Broncos to flip the script on the Bills, though, as the two teams will square off in Week 16. Kansas City, on the other hand, cannot change that tie-breaker situation.

The next closest teams to the Bills for the No. 1 seed, the Bengals, Jaguars and Steelers, all have inferior conference records to the Bills, so Buffalo is in good shape over those teams, also.

At this point, the No. 1 seed, which would give Buffalo a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout, is the Bills' to lose.

AFC East standings

New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) defends during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Buffalo Bills (10-1)

2. New England Patriots (5-5)

3. New York Jets (3-8)

4. Miami Dolphins (1-9)

The only team with a prayer to catch the Bills is the Patriots, but even their chances are slim and none, with ESPN noting that the Bills have a 99% chance to win the division.

When it comes to the magic number for the Bills, it's three, which means any combination of Bills wins and Patriots losses that add up to that number will make the Bills AFC East champs.

Buffalo can actually clinch the division as soon as next week. If the Patriots lose to the Chargers on Sunday and the Bills beat New England next week, Buffalo is the AFC East champion.

While the Chargers are 1-9 and without their starting quarterback, as Justin Herbert has been ruled out with a concussion, the Pats also don't have their starter, Drake Maye, so all bets are off.

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