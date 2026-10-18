C.J. Gardner-Johnson Ejected: Why Bills DB Was Kicked Out of Week 6 Game

The Buffalo Bills are going to be thin at safety for the second half of their Week 6 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders, with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson being ejected for spitting in the direction of tight end Brock Bowers.

While trying to protect a 13-10 lead late in the second quarter, the Bills were flagged for defensive holding. The announcing crew of Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt were trying to figure out if the refs got it right, as they said the penalty was on Davison Igbinosun, but it appeared Cole Bishop could have been called as well.

During that discussion, the refs threw a second flag and it was announced that Gardner-Johnson was not only hit with a flag, but he was disqualified from the game. Video was then shown of him spitting toward No, 89.

CJ Gardner-Johnson seen spitting on Brock Bowers leading to his ejectionpic.twitter.com/IpTL70ZXe5 https://t.co/pahLVvXTnV — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 18, 2026

Nantz said it best afterward, stating "This is about as disrespectful as it gets." For Gardner-Johnson, he's also sure to get a fine from the league after the unacceptable act.

In addition to his penalty, Gardner-Johnson was struggling to finish plays. He had two missed tackles during the first two quarters, including one that allowed tight end Michael Mayer to move Las Vegas into field goal range at the end of the half.

Bills signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson to help shore up pass defense

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo was decent in pass defense in 2025 under Sean McDermott, but they weren't especially strong at safety. The Bills were forced to roll with veteran Jordan Poyer and this year, they wanted to rebuild that unit.

New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is a believer in Cole Bishop, who had a breakout season in 2025. Outside of Bishop, they weren't loaded with talent. To address those concerns, they picked up Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, while also re-signing Damar Hamlin.

Gardner-Johnson has been feast or famine thus far for Buffalo. He has 25 tackles, two pass deflections, and a key interception during their Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. That said, this was a reminder that he's been a distraction throughout his career.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has had several miscues in his career

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns an interception for 41 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gardner-Johnson often finds himself in the middle of drama. Early in his career, he drew the ire of New Orleans Saints teammate Michael Thomas, who was suspended for punching Gardner-Johnson in practice.

He also got into altercations with Javon Wims and Anthony Miller, two players who were ejected for punching the vocal safety after his taunts. Gardner-Johnson has also drawn multiple fines and has struggled to stay with teams due to his attitude. That included him being released by the Houston Texans after just three games in 2025.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —