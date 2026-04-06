Ballhawk Safety Identified as Bills Best Developmental Fit in NFL Draft

During NFL free agency, the Buffalo Bills signed two safeties, bringing in Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Buffalo saw second-year safety Cole Bishop find his confidence but they still needed more help.

The only issue with the addition of Stone and Gardner-Johnson is that both players were signed to one-year deals, meaning they will be free agents in 2027.

That’s why SI.com’s Justin Melo believed Bud Clark would be a solid addition for the Bills. Melo identified one developmental fit for all 32 franchises, and for Buffalo, he says the TCU product could become a key member of the secondary.

“If the Buffalo Bills don't address safety in the first round, they'll certainly add competition to the position via a mid-round selection. TCU's Bud Clark is a personal pre-draft favorite. Clark is versatile with proven ball production (15 career interceptions), possessing the high football IQ required to take on communication responsibilities in the secondary,” Melo wrote.

As Melo points out, Clark was a ballhawk for the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Clark is an older prospect after spending six years at TCU, but he’s still an intriguing option.

Bud Clark has impressive versatility

TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Luca Caldarella. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Clark is versatile enough to play either safety spot, as well as the slot, and while he wasn’t expected to test incredibly well at the NFL Combine, he still had a respectable 4.41 in the 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical jump.

Melo isn’t the only one who is high on Clark either. NFL.com’s draft guru Lance Zierlein is also a fan, saying his tape will “pop.”

”A sixth-year senior, Clark’s traits won’t pop but his tape most certainly will. Clark is a coverage-versatile safety in a cornerback’s body with the talent to range over the top or man up on the slot. He plays with an overriding desire to do everything all at once – which produces spectacular takeaways and occasional breakdowns – but the good outweighs the bad.” Zierlein wrote.

“He triggers downhill in run support and tackles with proper technique, but a lack of size could lead to broken tackles/durability concerns. He might need time to acclimate to the speed/skill of his opponents but his instincts and ball skills give him a good chance to punish mistakes on the next level as an alignment-flexible option.”

Clark has the potential to start for Buffalo down the road, but could still be a special teams ace early in his career. Making it easy to see why he was named a developmental fit.

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