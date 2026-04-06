Bills Add Dual-Threat QB-Turned-LB in Latest 2026 Mock Draft

While some of their moves have been questioned, the Buffalo Bills still deserve credit for improving their roster during the offseason.

Adding DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears was easily their most criticized move, but he’s still an improvement over anyone they had outside of Khalil Shakir in 2025. There are also health concerns with free agent addition Bradley Chubb, but he’s a disruptive pass-rusher coming off a healthy campaign.

Buffalo also rebuilt its safety corps, adding Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. What they haven’t done, however, is find a linebacker.

That issue is addressed in a new 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft from The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner. At pick No. 26, Baumgardner has the Bills bringing in Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

Round 1, Pick No. 26: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez asks for more crowd noise during the Big 12 Championship football game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodriguez began his collegiate career at Virginia where he was a gadget-type player. He was not only a backup quarterback, but he also played wide receiver, tight end, and running back.

He switched to linebacker in 2022 when he transferred to Texas Tech and after two seasons as a reserve, he went off in the final two years with the Raiders. Baumgardner says Rodriguez is still learning the position, calling him an ascending talent.

”A former dual-threat quarterback, Rodriguez is another ascending talent who hasn’t been at his position long. However, he’s extremely instinctive and a natural fit inside the middle of a defense. He’s a bit light, but his eyes are like tractor beams for the ball,” Baumgardner wrote.

During his final season at Texas Tech, Rodriguez recorded 128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and seven forced fumbles. He’s a difference-maker who is only getting better. Selecting him at 26 might seem high based on current draft projections, but it’s right around where he should be selected.

Round 3, Pick No. 91: Buffalo Bills: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive end Joshua Josephs celebrates during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo doesn’t have a second round pick after sending that to Chicago for Moore. That means their second selection in this mock comes near the end of Round 3.

At pick No. 91, the Bills snatch up Tennessee’s Joshua Josephs. Often overlooked in a class with some fantastic pass rushers, Josephs had four sacks for the Volunteers in 2025. He has a massive wingspan and while he needs some refinement, Josephs could be a valuable piece of Buffalo’s defensive rotation.

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