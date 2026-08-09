Best Features of Buffalo Bills' New Stadium Following Scrimmage

The Buffalo Bills took part in the Blue and Red Scrimmage on Saturday night, but that wasn't even the biggest story.

Instead, it was the fact that we got our first up-close-and-personal look at the new Highmark Stadium, as fans were allowed inside the building for the first time for the scrimmage. Thankfully, fans were sharing everything they saw in photos on social media.

One of the first things that stand out before entering the building are the bison statues and family circle that honors franchise legends in front of the stadium.

Those were among the cooler things at the new venue, and fans also were impressed by how loud the speaker outside of the stadium was.

Went to the @BuffaloBills return of the blue and red scrimmage! I have to say the new @HighmarkStadm is going to be intense for the home opener against @Lions. I have never heard so much bass out of an outdoor stadium speaker 🔊 pic.twitter.com/MEbkOOC4mb — Calvin Klesmith (@CalvinKlesmith) August 9, 2026

Two awesome things we saw inside the stadium were a collage of photos from the 2024 game against the San Francisco 49ers in which Josh Allen recorded two touchdowns on one play.

The escalators being lit up in red and blue were really cool, too.

Spotted in the concourse of the 200 level — a collage of pictures from the #Bills-#49ers game in 2024 when Josh Allen recorded a passing TD and a receiving TD on the lateral to WR Amari Cooper!



I also like how the escalators are lit up red and blue!#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fymUqstWjN — Kevin Siracuse (@kevin_siracuse) August 9, 2026

Other fans on social media remarked about how the seats are bigger and there is a good amount of leg room at each one, and the climb to the upper levels didn't feel too steep.

The new bathrooms, which no longer feature troughs, appeared to be bigger, also, and will make a midgame trip to the potty a bit more enjoyable.

One other thing fans will love is the ability to still watch the game when walking through the concourse thanks to the open design.

One of my favorite things about this new stadium so far, with this new concourse, you don’t miss any of the game #Bills #Highmark #GoBills pic.twitter.com/JGiLIa6ghO — Katherine Alexandra (@PhotogKatherine) August 8, 2026

The new Labatt Skyline Deck gives a great view of Downtown Buffalo.

I wonder how much of tonight’s practice fans are going to watch. There is so much to do and see here at Highmark Stadium.



One of the coolest things? The @LabattUSA Skyline Deck. You can see Downtown Buffalo.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/xlbmPiDvnE — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) August 8, 2026

"Just returned home from Highmark Stadium after the Bills scrimmage. The new stadium is absolutely beautiful," X user Grayson Tumult wrote. "The sightlines are fantastic. I felt the concessions were plentiful, the prices are what I expected and have experienced in multiple other stadiums around the league."

"I think they have a lot of work to do on the sound 'mixing.' They have plenty of volume, but the sound was very muffled. Overall, it was incredible to see for the first time," Tumult added.

Check out some more first impressions from fans via the video from Bills Bunker below.

While most of the reviews were positive, there were some complaints from Bills fans as well.

One of them had to do with the video boards inside the stadium, which some fans felt were too small.

That's an odd choice since new stadiums are going bigger and bigger on the video boards these days.

Video boards inside the new Highmark Stadium are pretty underwhelming



Small pic.twitter.com/uDeGpyXBA1 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 8, 2026

Cover from the rain was another issue, as those in the lower bowl "had to run for cover, while most of the people in the upper deck stayed dry," WDOE's Kevin Siracuse wrote.

All in all, it appeared to be a pretty successful opening night at the new Highmark Stadium and the venue looks ready to roll for its inaugural season.