Best Features of Buffalo Bills' New Stadium Following Scrimmage
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The Buffalo Bills took part in the Blue and Red Scrimmage on Saturday night, but that wasn't even the biggest story.
Instead, it was the fact that we got our first up-close-and-personal look at the new Highmark Stadium, as fans were allowed inside the building for the first time for the scrimmage. Thankfully, fans were sharing everything they saw in photos on social media.
One of the first things that stand out before entering the building are the bison statues and family circle that honors franchise legends in front of the stadium.
Those were among the cooler things at the new venue, and fans also were impressed by how loud the speaker outside of the stadium was.
Two awesome things we saw inside the stadium were a collage of photos from the 2024 game against the San Francisco 49ers in which Josh Allen recorded two touchdowns on one play.
The escalators being lit up in red and blue were really cool, too.
Other fans on social media remarked about how the seats are bigger and there is a good amount of leg room at each one, and the climb to the upper levels didn't feel too steep.
The new bathrooms, which no longer feature troughs, appeared to be bigger, also, and will make a midgame trip to the potty a bit more enjoyable.
One other thing fans will love is the ability to still watch the game when walking through the concourse thanks to the open design.
The new Labatt Skyline Deck gives a great view of Downtown Buffalo.
"Just returned home from Highmark Stadium after the Bills scrimmage. The new stadium is absolutely beautiful," X user Grayson Tumult wrote. "The sightlines are fantastic. I felt the concessions were plentiful, the prices are what I expected and have experienced in multiple other stadiums around the league."
"I think they have a lot of work to do on the sound 'mixing.' They have plenty of volume, but the sound was very muffled. Overall, it was incredible to see for the first time," Tumult added.
Check out some more first impressions from fans via the video from Bills Bunker below.
While most of the reviews were positive, there were some complaints from Bills fans as well.
One of them had to do with the video boards inside the stadium, which some fans felt were too small.
That's an odd choice since new stadiums are going bigger and bigger on the video boards these days.
Cover from the rain was another issue, as those in the lower bowl "had to run for cover, while most of the people in the upper deck stayed dry," WDOE's Kevin Siracuse wrote.
All in all, it appeared to be a pretty successful opening night at the new Highmark Stadium and the venue looks ready to roll for its inaugural season.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.