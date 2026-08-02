Skip to main content
Bills Central

Josh Allen Finally Seeing Something Different at Ninth Training Camp With Bills

The Buffalo Bills' defense has a new approach for the first time in nearly a decade, and MVP quarterback Josh Allen has taken notice during the first week of training camp.
Ralph Ventre|
Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during a training camp session at St. John Fisher University.
Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

As a whole, Josh Allen's first eight NFL seasons are are unique as can be.

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has managed to account for more total touchdowns than anyone in history over his first eight years as a pro.

In addition to the unprecedented production, Allen played for the same head coach from 2018 through 2025 — a highly unusual occurrence in today's volatile NFL coaching landscape.

And with Sean McDermott came his patented soft zone defense — a bend-but-don't-break style that would too often allow opponents too much room to operate.

Josh Allen
Bills Josh Allen laughs and chats with teammates during a quarterback warm up before official practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a result, for eight straight years in practice, Allen trained against the same style of defense, and it's a style that has seemingly become less popular throughout the NFL in recent years.

During his post-practice appearance on One Bills Live, the 30-year-old field general shared his perspective on the defensive changes that he's facing with former NFL safety Jim Leonhard now at the helm on that side of the ball. Allen hinted that the new defense may be better preparing him for what he'll see from most opponents during the season.

Jim Leonhard's flexible 3-4 scheme

The Bills are shifting to a 3-4 base front (three down linemen, four linebackers) that won't be afraid to consistently change looks and shift personnel.

"I think there's a lot of teams in the league that their defensive style is going to be very similar to what we're seeing right now. It's good practice," said Allen, who is already establishing a noticeable rapport wide receiver DJ Moore.

As for what the five-time NFL MVP finalist is seeing from the Bills' overhauled defense, it's seemingly keeping him sharp.

"Switching up the fronts, different pressures, sometimes dropping D-linemen, bringing linebackers [up]. There's a lot of that that our defense is doing. Again, we're two days in, we haven't seen a whole lot of pressure yet, but I know it's coming," said Allen.

JIm Leonhard
Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard visits with players during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It all lines up to what Leonhard envisioned for the unit not long after he was hired this past winter.

"We're going to be an attacking defense up front, in the back end. We're going to attack the football," said Leonhard. "We're going to be aggressive. We're going to fly around. We're going to communicate."

So far, Leonhard's defense appears to be as advertised.

"I think they're just flying around. They're playing really well right now," said Allen.

The Bills, who are off on Sunday, are scheduled to hold Practice No. 4 on Monday, August 3 at St. John Fisher University.

Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb
Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (15) and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) walk the field during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.