Josh Allen Finally Seeing Something Different at Ninth Training Camp With Bills

As a whole, Josh Allen's first eight NFL seasons are are unique as can be.

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has managed to account for more total touchdowns than anyone in history over his first eight years as a pro.

In addition to the unprecedented production, Allen played for the same head coach from 2018 through 2025 — a highly unusual occurrence in today's volatile NFL coaching landscape.

And with Sean McDermott came his patented soft zone defense — a bend-but-don't-break style that would too often allow opponents too much room to operate.

Bills Josh Allen laughs and chats with teammates during a quarterback warm up before official practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a result, for eight straight years in practice, Allen trained against the same style of defense, and it's a style that has seemingly become less popular throughout the NFL in recent years.

During his post-practice appearance on One Bills Live, the 30-year-old field general shared his perspective on the defensive changes that he's facing with former NFL safety Jim Leonhard now at the helm on that side of the ball. Allen hinted that the new defense may be better preparing him for what he'll see from most opponents during the season.

Jim Leonhard's flexible 3-4 scheme

The Bills are shifting to a 3-4 base front (three down linemen, four linebackers) that won't be afraid to consistently change looks and shift personnel.

"I think there's a lot of teams in the league that their defensive style is going to be very similar to what we're seeing right now. It's good practice," said Allen, who is already establishing a noticeable rapport wide receiver DJ Moore.

As for what the five-time NFL MVP finalist is seeing from the Bills' overhauled defense, it's seemingly keeping him sharp.

"Switching up the fronts, different pressures, sometimes dropping D-linemen, bringing linebackers [up]. There's a lot of that that our defense is doing. Again, we're two days in, we haven't seen a whole lot of pressure yet, but I know it's coming," said Allen.

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard visits with players during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It all lines up to what Leonhard envisioned for the unit not long after he was hired this past winter.

"We're going to be an attacking defense up front, in the back end. We're going to attack the football," said Leonhard. "We're going to be aggressive. We're going to fly around. We're going to communicate."

So far, Leonhard's defense appears to be as advertised.

"I think they're just flying around. They're playing really well right now," said Allen.

The Bills, who are off on Sunday, are scheduled to hold Practice No. 4 on Monday, August 3 at St. John Fisher University.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (15) and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) walk the field during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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