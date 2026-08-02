Josh Allen Finally Seeing Something Different at Ninth Training Camp With Bills
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As a whole, Josh Allen's first eight NFL seasons are are unique as can be.
The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has managed to account for more total touchdowns than anyone in history over his first eight years as a pro.
In addition to the unprecedented production, Allen played for the same head coach from 2018 through 2025 — a highly unusual occurrence in today's volatile NFL coaching landscape.
And with Sean McDermott came his patented soft zone defense — a bend-but-don't-break style that would too often allow opponents too much room to operate.
As a result, for eight straight years in practice, Allen trained against the same style of defense, and it's a style that has seemingly become less popular throughout the NFL in recent years.
During his post-practice appearance on One Bills Live, the 30-year-old field general shared his perspective on the defensive changes that he's facing with former NFL safety Jim Leonhard now at the helm on that side of the ball. Allen hinted that the new defense may be better preparing him for what he'll see from most opponents during the season.
Jim Leonhard's flexible 3-4 scheme
The Bills are shifting to a 3-4 base front (three down linemen, four linebackers) that won't be afraid to consistently change looks and shift personnel.
"I think there's a lot of teams in the league that their defensive style is going to be very similar to what we're seeing right now. It's good practice," said Allen, who is already establishing a noticeable rapport wide receiver DJ Moore.
As for what the five-time NFL MVP finalist is seeing from the Bills' overhauled defense, it's seemingly keeping him sharp.
"Switching up the fronts, different pressures, sometimes dropping D-linemen, bringing linebackers [up]. There's a lot of that that our defense is doing. Again, we're two days in, we haven't seen a whole lot of pressure yet, but I know it's coming," said Allen.
It all lines up to what Leonhard envisioned for the unit not long after he was hired this past winter.
"We're going to be an attacking defense up front, in the back end. We're going to attack the football," said Leonhard. "We're going to be aggressive. We're going to fly around. We're going to communicate."
So far, Leonhard's defense appears to be as advertised.
"I think they're just flying around. They're playing really well right now," said Allen.
The Bills, who are off on Sunday, are scheduled to hold Practice No. 4 on Monday, August 3 at St. John Fisher University.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.