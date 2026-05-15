Betting, Prediction Markets Have Bills Enjoying Massive Year in 2026

The 2026 NFL Schedule has been released, and despite having one of the most challenging strength-of-schedule in the league, the Buffalo Bills, particularly Josh Allen, are sitting pretty when it comes to the oddsmakers and prediction markets.

According to DraftKings, the Bills are favored in 14 of their 17 regular-season games, and Allen is the favorite to win MVP next season, carrying more than 13% of Kalshi shares. I previously wrote that Buffalo could be in for a rough road in 2026, but if you trust Vegas and the prediction market, Buffalo appears set to cruise to another remarkable year in 2026.

The breakdown

Bills rookie Ed Oliver fights through a block to tackle Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per DraftKings odds, the Bills will be favored in each game with the exception of a Week 5 road meeting with the Los Angeles Rams [+3], at the New England Patriots in Week 13 [+1.5] and at the Green Bay Packers [+1.5] in Week 14.

Buffalo will see its most favorable spread in Week 11 vs. the Miami Dolphins [-11.5], while they are 10-point favorites vs. the New York Jets in Week 18. The Bills are favored by seven points or more in four games this season. That’s tied with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots for most in the league.

Behind Allen in the MVP race, per Kalshi, are Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson [11%] and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow [10%]. Last year’s MVP, Rams QB Matthew Stafford, is at 7%, as is the 2025 runner-up, Patriots QB Drake Maye.

Projecting things

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In a recent article, I predicted the Bills would finish the upcoming season 11-6, while the Patriots would finish 10-7. Both teams have extremely difficult schedules that will be a challenge to navigate in 2026.

As far as the rest of the conference, I expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to be an improved team under new leadership, while bounce-back seasons should be anticipated for both the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. The AFC South could be sneaky tough with the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars all on the rise. Then you have the gauntlet that is the AFC West, with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers coming off playoff runs and perennial contender, the Kansas City Chiefs, looking for a rebound.

Things should get interesting this year, as the AFC appears to be as wide open as ever.

(Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.)

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