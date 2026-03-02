Biggest Takeaway on Bills’ Plans From the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine has become a major event as fans enjoy seeing the incoming class of rookies show off their athleticism. It also gives plenty of insight to how their favorite teams are going to attack the offseason, and the information learned isn’t always about rookies.

The combine is also great for gathering intel on which free agents could be on the radar, as well as which positions will be focused on. For the Buffalo Bills the news was far from surprising.

Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic said the biggest takeaway he had from the week is Buffalo’s desire to make a big move at receiver. He also said general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Joe Brady each had a chance to show confidence in Keon Coleman, but neither truly did.

“A big move at wide receiver remains firmly on the table for the Bills this offseason. The team had opportunities during their media availability to convince people they had what they needed, but most notably, when discussing 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman, president of football operations and general manager Brandon Beane prominently highlighted the maturity and off-field concerns,” Buscaglia wrote.

“Although they still have some belief in Coleman, which Beane indicated, a profile with that much risk is unlikely to be counted on heavily in offseason decisions. With Khalil Shakir as their only trusted receiver under contract, the Bills could easily make a big splash at receiver this offseason.”

Brady expressed more confidence in Coleman than Beane did, saying he told Coleman that he had faith in him shortly after being hired. He also said the best thing to happen to Coleman was Brady being hired as head coach. Although that’s less than encouraging for Coleman, considering Brady had full control of the offense when Coleman was benched this past season.

Bills linked to multiple free agents

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs is shown before their wild card playoff game against the Chicago Bears. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo has been linked to several wideouts in the NFL draft, but they should be in the market for help during free agency as well. With Khalil Shakir as their only proven wideout, the Bills need more than one player.

The good news is that they seem to know this. Intel during the Combine has them linked to Rashid Shaheed, who just won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, and Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers.

Neither player is a true No. 1 wide receiver, but they would be welcome additions that would improve the offense.