Bills Linked to Rising NFC Wide Receiver Ahead of Free Agency

Wide receiver remains the biggest need for the Buffalo Bills, who are paying close attention to the prospects who just took place in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.

While there are plenty of prospects who showed off their talent in Indianapolis, the Bills are in a tough spot. At pick No. 26, there's no guarantee they can land anyone capable of stepping in and making a difference right away.

That's why it's a good idea to also kick the tires on pending free agents. According to Miki Hawkins of WUFO Sports/Power 965, the Bills could be eyeing Romeo Doubs.

Some Free Agency News

Bills could be eyeing WR Romeo Doubs. — Muki Hawkins (@wufosports) February 28, 2026

A star at Nevada, Doubs was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. Playing on a team with plenty of options, Doubs has been able to contribute consistently. In four seasons, he has 202 receptions for 2,424 yards with 21 touchdowns.

He had one exceptional performance this season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. In that 40-40 shootout, Doubs had six receptions for 58 yards and three touchdowns. He also has postseason experience, playing in four games for the Packers. In the postseason, he has 20 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

What is Romeo Doubs' estimated salary?

Buffalo needs to clear salary cap space to make any moves in free agency, and while they won't be able to make too many huge splashes, they should be able to afford Doubs if his estimated salary is correct.

Spotrac predicts Doubs will sign a four-year deal worth $48 million, giving him an average salary of $12 million per season.

While the front office will try to point to Josh Allen's contract as a reason they might not be able to afford someone like Doubs, the real frustration comes down to their move in 2025. The Bills signed Joshua Palmer to a three-year, $29 million deal, and he gave them just 303 yards on 22 receptions with no touchdowns.

In 2026, Palmer will count $11.75 million against the cap, and there's no denying Doubs would offer more for their offense. That said, the Bills still must find a way to improve their receiving corps, especially with players such as Tyrell Shavers and Gabe Davis suffering torn ACLs in the postseason. Doubs is someone who could help them improve, while still allowing them to use their top pick on a receiver, should that be the best player available at No. 26.