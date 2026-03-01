Bills Expected to 'strongly address' WR in NFL Free Agency, Per Insider

With free agency quickly approaching, wide receiver remains the biggest need for the Buffalo Bills. They were one of the favorites in the AFC last season, but their lack of a true No. 1 wide receiver wound up hurting them in the playoffs.

Now that they moved on from Sean McDermott and promoted Joe Brady to head coach, they've made it clear they expect to finally get to the Super Bowl. If they truly want that to happen, however, the Bills must get Josh Allen some help.

The NFL draft is always an option, but with Buffalo's first pick being at No. 26, they can't count on that alone. That's why they should be players in free agency. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, that's exactly what they plan to do.

Buffalo Bills linked to two talented pass-catchers ahead of free agency

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs a play in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Fowler said rival teams are under the impression that general manager Brandon Beane will be aggressive this offseason in trying to address the position. Fowler even has two names to watch, saying the Bills could be targeting Seattle Seahawks pending free agent Rashid Shaheed as well as Romeo Doubs, of the Green Bay Packers.

"Rival teams expect Buffalo to strongly address wide receiver in the coming weeks. And multiple league executives are linking Rashid Shaheed or Romeo Doubs to the Bills. Alec Pierce will most likely be out of their price range," Fowler wrote.

Neither Doubs nor Shaheed are traditional No. 1 wideout, which means signing either wouldn't fully address the team's needs. They could, however, help improve their committee approach, while not preventing them from targeting someone in Round 1. Doubs is the more accomplished pass catcher out of the two names Fowler mentions, although Shaheed offers versatility as a kick returner.

Alec Pierce would be ideal if price drops

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The ideal prospect for Buffalo is Alec Pierce, who was one of the best deep threats in the league the past two seasons. Pierce has had more than 20 yards per catch in each of those campaigns, including a 2025 season where he hauled in 47 passes for 1,003 yards (21.3 per reception) with six touchdowns.

Pierce would be able to stretch the field, making him an excellent complement to Khalil Shakir. As Fowler mentioned, however, his price tag could be an issue. If that comes down, look for the Bills to get involved.

