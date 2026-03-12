Bills Add Swiss Army Knife Defensive Back, Signing Free Agent C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Buffalo Bills made another big move in NFL free agency, agreeing to terms with defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on a one-year deal.

The free-agent contract, which was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, is worth up to $6 million.

Gardner-Johnson adds a veteran presence to the Bills’ group of DBs, which includes starting cornerback Christian Benford, second-year CB Maxwell Hairston and starting safety Cole Bishop. The Bills also brought in free-agent DB Dee Alford to join the bunch this offseason.

In heading to Buffalo, Gardner-Johnson will join his fifth team in four seasons, including stops in Detroit, Philadelphia, Chicago and Houston.

How he fits

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) celebrates with defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) after a sack during the second half against the New York Giants at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Gardner-Johnson is a dynamic player who lined up all over the secondary a season ago, including safety, where the Bills have a massive need remaining. Of his 814 defensive snaps between two stops—the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans—last year, 48% came at nickel cornerback, 33% came in the box, and 10.5% came at the safety position, according to Pro Football Focus. He also played a bit at boundary corner.

The 28-year-old finished his 2026 campaign with 66 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and four quarterback hits across 13 games. Chris Trapasso of WGR 550 posted to his X account that Gardner-Johnson's best season of his NFL career came while he was with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, when he finished with six interceptions and 12 pass breakups while playing primarily in a 3-4 scheme as a free safety.

The Bills will switch to a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard this season.

Changes coming

It’s unclear what Leonhard has planned for his defensive backs this season, but with Gardner-Johnson’s versatility, he becomes another Swiss Army knife for Leonhard to deploy. Alford is also a player who could move around the Bills’ secondary this season.

It also remains to be seen who will line up alongside Bishop regularly in 2026, but Gardner-Johnson has just become a strong candidate to fill a role as one of the team's starters in the back end.

Bishop finished his sophomore year in the league with impressive numbers and impact. The 23-year-old recorded a team-high 85 tackles to go with three interceptions and seven passes defensed while refining his game throughout the 2025 campaign. Heading into Year 3, it will be critical for the Bills to find a solid pairing for Bishop, as they were able to a season ago in veteran Jordan Poyer.

With Gardner-Johnson's experience, which includes a Super Bowl championship with the Philadelphia Eagles, he appears to be the leader in the clubhouse to line up next to the third-year pro in the deep part of the Buffalo defense for the upcoming season.