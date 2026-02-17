It remains unclear how the Buffalo Bills’ hiring of new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will impact the team’s roster.

As they transition to Leonhard’s new style of defense, players will be added to better suit the 3-4 alignment he is expected to deploy, while others will be subtracted from the depth chart as the Bills chart a new path forward.

Additionally, players currently on the roster will see their roles either increased or diminished based on what Leonhard is looking for in his first season assembling a defense at the NFL level.

Here are four players who will turn out to be winners following the upcoming defensive transformation:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defends in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

EDGE Greg Rousseau

The Bills’ top edge rusher finished the 2025 campaign strong and is primed for a breakout year in Buffalo’s new defensive scheme, which may call for him to line up in a two-point stance regularly. That would be advantageous for the 6’7” edge rusher who finished with a team-high seven sacks in 2025.

Buffalo Bills safety Sam Franklin Jr. (28), center, celebrates safety Cole Bishop (24), right, for grabbing a game-sealing interception, as defensive end Javon Solomon (56) looks on, in the final minute of the game during the fourth quarter. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

S Cole Bishop

Bishop represents what Leonhard is looking for in a prototype at the safety position: a player who is fast, physical and instinctive with a nose for the ball.

“He kind of is the type of safety that I tried to be myself,” said Leonhard at his introductory press conference. “So definitely gravitated to his game when he was getting out of college.”

The former second-round pick came on strong with a remarkable second professional season, and now, with a former safety as his defensive coordinator, one who seems eager to start coaching him, Bishop’s stock continues to rise with each passing day.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

CB Christian Benford

As he did with Bishop, Leonhard spoke glowingly about Benford during his introductory press conference.

“He’s a very talented player,” said Leonhard. “He’s had opportunities in the past to travel and track No. 1 receivers. It’s something we will consider as we go on.”

From Week 8 through 14 this past season, Benford matched up against the team’s top targets 17 times in coverage and allowed just eight receptions for 109 yards, per Next Gen Stats. If Leonhard permits him to continue to be a lockdown CB, that could help Benford continue on his upward trajectory toward becoming one of the league’s best players at his position.

New York Jets fullback Andrew Beck (47) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

LB Dorian Williams

Under former head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills valued smaller, quicker linebackers, such as Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard. However, moving forward, Leonhard will likely be looking for bigger, stronger players at the position to better suit his system. And that may be beneficial for Williams, who stands 6’2” and weighs 230 pounds.