Bills Make First Big Splash in Free Agency, Agreeing to Terms with CB Dee Alford

The Buffalo Bills finally made a move to begin the NFL’s legal tampering period on Monday, agreeing to terms with former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford on a free-agent contract.

The deal, which is for three years, up to $21 million with $10.12M guaranteed, was reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Alford is a four-year veteran who has started 23 games for the Falcons, recording four interceptions and 37 passes defensed for Atlanta. At an average annual value of $7 million per season, Alford will likely serve as insurance behind incumbent starter Christian Benford and second-year pro Maxwell Hairston.

Depth chart

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He could also fill the role as the team's nickel cornerback, as a hole was left at the position after it was revealed the Bills will trade former All-Pro Taron Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders. Over 62% of his defensive snaps came at slot corner in 2025.

The 28-year-old Alford is coming off of a career season in which he recorded three interceptions two sacks and six tackles for loss, all of which were career highs. He recorded a remarkable performance during a Week 6 win over the Bills, finishing with six tackles, an interception, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Hairston ended the season on the injury report due to an ankle injury sustained in the Bills’ Week 18 win over the New York Jets but is expected to be ready for the 2026 campaign. He and veteran Tre’Davious White split time on the outside opposite Benford a season ago, but White will become a free agent when the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Bills also released Dane Jackson, leaving them extremely light at the cornerback position. Following Alford’s addition, Buffalo is much more healthy at cornerback than they began the day.

Big losses

Along with Alford's addition, the Bills sustained several critical losses throughout the day, including offensive lineman David Edwards, fullback Reggie Gilliam and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The Bills should have plenty of work left to do as they hope to fill the remaining holes on their roster.

Additionally, the team announced the official releases of wide receiver Curtis Samuel and safety Taylor Rapp. Rapp failed a physical, leading to him being cut, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Free agency officially opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m., when Alford's signing can be made official.