Bills' Dion Dawkins Alleges Multi-Thousand-Dollar Theft

Don’t make the Shnowman angry.

That’s what one airline company did when they allegedly mishandled some of Dion Dawkins’ family’s luggage, according to the Bills’ left tackle.

Dawkins took his grievance to X on Tuesday night, expressing his displeasure with the airline’s security measures.

His problem

“@JetBlue makes no sense for security,” alleged longtime Bills veteran, who is in his ninth season with the team. “I spent 10k to give my family an experience and put them all on first class @JetBlue Mint from LA to Fort Lauderdale Andemployees steal my fiancé’s Jewlery out of her bag. Rolex Watches.”

Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) returns an interceptions against the Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) in the second half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

That would be seem to be a significant problem, as Rolex watches cost around $10,000 to $15,000. Dawkins signed a three-year, $60.5 million contract extension with the Bills in March 2024, including over $30 million in guaranteed money. So, there is no doubt he can afford such pricey items. However, just because he is well paid doesn’t mean we should write off the fact that he may allegedly lost thousands of dollars due to what he alleges was an airline’s misconduct.

Jet Blue's official X account offered a response, stating they'd like to "take a closer look" at Dawkins' issue. But for anyone who has dealt with baggage issues, we all know how frustrating that can be.

Trade candidate

When it comes to Dawkins on the field, he has been mentioned as a trade candidate this offseason. With the Bills up against the salary cap, listed at around $10 million over the cap, per Spotrac, and the team in need of several new pieces, whether it be free agency or the draft. They will need to cut bait on a few players that they may not necessarily want to. One of those players may be Dawkins, who would be a valuable trade chip that could gain the Bills a few valuable picks on the market.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) celebrates Josh Allen’s first quarter touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Step back

Dawkins wasn’t his same dominant self in 2025, allowing seven sacks during the season, per Pro Football Focus. With that said, there are some, including FTN Fantasy’s Aaron Schatz, who believe the soon-to-be 32-year-old has plenty left in the tank. We will see how it plays out in 2026, when the Bills will be under incredible pressure to come away with, at the very least, a Super Bowl appearance.