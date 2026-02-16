More Proof Bills Have NFL's Best Quarterback in Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is in the midst of a remarkable stretch.

Leading the Bills to a seventh-straight double-digit win total, Allen finished as an MVP finalist for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Although he came up just shy of an unprecedented sixth consecutive 40-touchdown campaign, Allen has more total touchdowns than any NFL player since 2020.

MORE: Bills' Josh Allen lays out optimistic recovery timeline after foot surgery

Even with four turnovers in the Bills' overtime playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, Allen and the offense managed 30 points on the road against an elite defense. Accounting for 349 yards and throwing three touchdown passes, the quarterback certainly did enough to put his team in position for a win.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters on crutches to a press conference at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. He had minor foot surgery. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Analytics support Allen as QB1

Not only has Allen been the league's top fantasy scorer over the past six seasons, he has graded out as QB1 in the Pro Football Focus rankings.

When factoring in all games played since 2020, Allen owns a 96.9 PFF grade. That mark is the highest amongst all quarterbacks during the time span.

MORE: Soon-to-be father Josh Allen 'still sick to my stomach' on how it ended for Bills

Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow (96.0) ranks second behind Allen. Kansas City Chiefs' three-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes (94.0) sits third followed by the retired Tom Brady (93.5) in fourth. Baltimore Ravens' starter Lamar Jackson (93.3) is fifth.

In terms of regular season wins during that span, the Bills (73) have more than any NFL team followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (72). Allen has been the quarterback of record for all 73 Bills' victories.

The highest-graded QBs in the NFL since 2020 🎯 pic.twitter.com/VHYwhfvDUr — PFF (@PFF) February 12, 2026

Coaches confirm analytics grade accuracy

Bills' new head coach Joe Brady, who spent the past 2.5 seasons as the team's offensive coordinator, proclaimed Allen as NFL QB1.

"Everything I think about is trying to find ways to put him in a position to have success because that's all I care about with him. Josh Allen is the best player in the NFL," said Brady at his introductory press conference.

RELATED: Bills' Organized Team Activities Start Two Weeks Early This Spring

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, who coached Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints' offense during their Super Bowl XLIV run, is seemingly salivating at the chance to work with Allen.

Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, right, watches as Josh Allen (17) throws downfield at St. John Fisher University in Rochester Monday, July 25, 2022. | Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm fired up to have an opportunity to work with Josh, really am," said Carmichael. "All of a sudden, he can make a great play out of a play that is defended pretty well. He can tuck the ball and run. There's just so much about his game that's to be excited about."