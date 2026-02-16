More Proof Bills Have NFL's Best Quarterback in Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is in the midst of a remarkable stretch.
Leading the Bills to a seventh-straight double-digit win total, Allen finished as an MVP finalist for the fifth time in the last six seasons.
Although he came up just shy of an unprecedented sixth consecutive 40-touchdown campaign, Allen has more total touchdowns than any NFL player since 2020.
Even with four turnovers in the Bills' overtime playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, Allen and the offense managed 30 points on the road against an elite defense. Accounting for 349 yards and throwing three touchdown passes, the quarterback certainly did enough to put his team in position for a win.
Analytics support Allen as QB1
Not only has Allen been the league's top fantasy scorer over the past six seasons, he has graded out as QB1 in the Pro Football Focus rankings.
When factoring in all games played since 2020, Allen owns a 96.9 PFF grade. That mark is the highest amongst all quarterbacks during the time span.
Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow (96.0) ranks second behind Allen. Kansas City Chiefs' three-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes (94.0) sits third followed by the retired Tom Brady (93.5) in fourth. Baltimore Ravens' starter Lamar Jackson (93.3) is fifth.
In terms of regular season wins during that span, the Bills (73) have more than any NFL team followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (72). Allen has been the quarterback of record for all 73 Bills' victories.
Coaches confirm analytics grade accuracy
Bills' new head coach Joe Brady, who spent the past 2.5 seasons as the team's offensive coordinator, proclaimed Allen as NFL QB1.
"Everything I think about is trying to find ways to put him in a position to have success because that's all I care about with him. Josh Allen is the best player in the NFL," said Brady at his introductory press conference.
Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, who coached Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints' offense during their Super Bowl XLIV run, is seemingly salivating at the chance to work with Allen.
"I'm fired up to have an opportunity to work with Josh, really am," said Carmichael. "All of a sudden, he can make a great play out of a play that is defended pretty well. He can tuck the ball and run. There's just so much about his game that's to be excited about."
