Buffalo Bills Urged to Trade Dion Dawkins by Salary Cap Expert

The Buffalo Bills could send shockwaves across the NFL landscape by making a trade that has been floated by a few commentators in recent days.

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins has been one of the top players at his position the past several years, but there have been rumblings that the team may be looking to move one of its franchise cornerstones before the 2026 season begins.

Mike Ginnitti of Spotrac is among the group that has propsed a seismic trade, as he laid out a convincing case as to why Buffalo should deal the soon-to-be 32-year-old.

His reasoning

“I’m going to trade Dion Dawkins, and I realize trading a left tackle with a star quarterback is controversial,” said Ginnitti during a conversation regarding potential Bills offseason moves. “He’s on a two-year deal. I think it’s a little too much pound for pound remaining.”

Dawkins is signed through the 2027 season and is set to hold a $24.8 million cap hit in 2026 and a $25 million hit in 2027, per Spotrac.

“At some point you have to flip this over,” he added. “It’s a decent draft to do this. It’s a decent free agent class to do this with. We’re going to have to go looking for that at some point in time. But I’m going to at least put the opportunity out there."

Ginnitti went on to explain that trading Dawkins would not necessarily be a move aimed at returning to a viable salary-cap situation, as it would save around $3M in cap space. Instead, it would be a move to gain draft capital.

“You’re not freeing up much,” he said. “Just keeping things replenished.”

Shocker

It would be a stunning move if the Bills pulled the trigger on trading their star left tackle. While he has never been selected as an All-Pro, he has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past five seasons. He was also credited with helping spur the creation of the Protector of the Year Award, which was presented to the league’s best offensive lineman for the first time in 2025.

Dawkins is a household name, and it’s not often that players with his track record of success are traded away while still considered productive. But we’ll see what the future holds for the nine-year pro.