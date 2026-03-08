Bills' Dion Dawkins Provokes Logan Paul in Celebrity Boxing Saga

Dion Dawkins is ready to enter the ring.

The Buffalo Bills’ left tackle once again called out Logan Paul after the WWE superstar challenged any NFL player willing to square off against him in a boxing match for a prize of $1 million.

“I mean, when it comes down to it, who’s not serious about a million dollars-plus?” said Dawkins to TMZ Sports. “If you could fight or are confident in yourself, everybody should be barking at it or talking about it.”

He added, “Why not? We all know who Logan Paul is and his brother; those guys do a great job of drawing fights and doing what they do. But I know, when it comes to Shnow, I’m confident in me.”

‘I’m definitely serious’

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Green Trunks) fights Logan Paul (Yellow Trunks) during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Dawkins highlighted the fact that he has been participating in boxing training for years. His inspiration to do so was San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams.

While it may seem as if Dawkins is just playing things up for attention, he made his intentions clear.

“I’m definitely serious about it,” “As long as all rules are fair with what I got going on in my day job, then hey, why not? I’d fight every day.”

It’s unclear if a full-on boxing match would be permitted under the terms of Dawkins’ contract with the Bills.

“If I were to get in a ring with a guy like Logan, whether it’s the WWE stage or a boxing fight, whatever it is, I think it looks like Logan Paul falls, bro,” said Dawkins. “Whatever it is, whatever those guys are chasing, they got to meet their match.”

The challenge

Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during AFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dawkins’ comments stem from an offer Paul made on the Impaulsive podcast.

“If any of the football players wanna fight, we could see what happens,” said Paul, who added, “Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match.”

He then proceeded to offer a $1M reward to any player willing to take the risk. Along with Dawkins, former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell has gone back and forth with Paul on social media and hopes to put the WWE superstar on the canvas in the near future.

Bills’ Dion Dawkins says he’d drop Logan Paul! 👀 pic.twitter.com/5u2sf5oRxl — TMZ (@TMZ) March 6, 2026

Paul has some boxing experience, having gone the distance against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a 2021 exhibition.

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," said Paul after the fight via ESPN. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the best boxers of all time proves the odds can be beat.”

We’ll see if Dawkins has the opportunity to do so sometime down the road.