Bills' Bleak Salary Cap Outlook Heading into New League Year
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has some work to do in the next few days.
Like all 32 teams, the Bills must be salary cap compliant when the new league year begins on March 11 at 4 p.m. ET.
Following defensive tackle Ed Oliver's restructure, which saves $10.26 million, Spotrac estimates the Bills to be $13.5 million over the $301.3 million limit. In numbers sorted by Bleacher Report, Buffalo ranks last out of 32 teams in terms of current salary cap space.
The Baltimore Ravens, who are $10.6 million underwater, are one spot in front of the Bills. The Las Vegas Raiders are No. 1 on the list with a NFL-high $119.4 million in cap space.
Naturally, Buffalo has factored the cap constraints into its offseason strategy.
"The thing we have to do in free agency more now than ever is be very precise with who we select and every dollar we spend," said Beane last month.
Thus far, the Bills extended starting center Connor McGovern after adding wide receiver DJ Moore via trade. Buffalo will have to fit both players in under the salary cap by Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
More moves to come
As of now, Moore is slated to count $24.5 million against the Bills' spending limit, but Beane can shrink that figure through some accounting tricks.
"Buffalo can process a full salary conversion on D.J. Moore upon acquiring him, lowering his cap hit to $6.75M in 2026, creating $17.7M of space," said Spotrac's Mike Ginnitti.
The Bills, who have already released four veterans to create approximately $12.2 million in room, can save $2.9 million on the cap by releasing kicker Tyler Bass, although Beane has said he remains in the franchise's plans.
Look for Buffalo to exercise salary conversions along with potentially restructuring players. Quarterback Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins are candidates for such moves. Tight end Dawson Knox could be asked to take a pay cut in a renegotiated deal.
Creating salary cap space
Spencer Brown (restructure) — $10.4m
Ed Oliver (restructure) — $10.26m
Dane Jackson (cut) — $1.2m
Taron Johnson (cut) — $1.9m
Taylor Rapp (cut) — $3.07m
Curtis Samuel (cut) — $6m
