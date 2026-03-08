Bills' Bleak Salary Cap Outlook Heading into New League Year

Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has some work to do in the next few days.

Like all 32 teams, the Bills must be salary cap compliant when the new league year begins on March 11 at 4 p.m. ET.

Following defensive tackle Ed Oliver's restructure, which saves $10.26 million, Spotrac estimates the Bills to be $13.5 million over the $301.3 million limit. In numbers sorted by Bleacher Report, Buffalo ranks last out of 32 teams in terms of current salary cap space.

The Baltimore Ravens, who are $10.6 million underwater, are one spot in front of the Bills. The Las Vegas Raiders are No. 1 on the list with a NFL-high $119.4 million in cap space.

Naturally, Buffalo has factored the cap constraints into its offseason strategy.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The thing we have to do in free agency more now than ever is be very precise with who we select and every dollar we spend," said Beane last month.

Thus far, the Bills extended starting center Connor McGovern after adding wide receiver DJ Moore via trade. Buffalo will have to fit both players in under the salary cap by Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

More moves to come

As of now, Moore is slated to count $24.5 million against the Bills' spending limit, but Beane can shrink that figure through some accounting tricks.

"Buffalo can process a full salary conversion on D.J. Moore upon acquiring him, lowering his cap hit to $6.75M in 2026, creating $17.7M of space," said Spotrac's Mike Ginnitti.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bills, who have already released four veterans to create approximately $12.2 million in room, can save $2.9 million on the cap by releasing kicker Tyler Bass, although Beane has said he remains in the franchise's plans.

Look for Buffalo to exercise salary conversions along with potentially restructuring players. Quarterback Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins are candidates for such moves. Tight end Dawson Knox could be asked to take a pay cut in a renegotiated deal.

Creating salary cap space

Spencer Brown (restructure) — $10.4m



Ed Oliver (restructure) — $10.26m



Dane Jackson (cut) — $1.2m



Taron Johnson (cut) — $1.9m



Taylor Rapp (cut) — $3.07m



Curtis Samuel (cut) — $6m