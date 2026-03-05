Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins Challenges Logan Paul to Fight After WWE Star's Offer
In this story:
Things got interesting on Wednesday night, when Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins challenged WWE Superstar Logan Paul to a fight.
The challenge came amid Paul’s public rift with NFL legend Tom Brady, with Paul offering up $1 million to any NFL player who can take him down. And the Shnowman himself was quick to pounce on the opportunity.
The offer
“If any of the football players wanna fight, we could see what happens,” said Paul on the Impulsive podcast.
He added, “Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match.”
Myles Garrett, 6-foot-4, 272-pound edge rusher of the Cleveland Browns, who just broke the NFL’s single-season sack record, was offered up as a potential option by his co-host.
“I would throttle Myles Garrett,” said Paul while staring into the camera. “Myles Garrett, I will bet you a mil—why did we choose him? It could have been any name. But any football player—Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, Tom Brady, Gronk, like, I don’t even know. … A million dollars. A million dollars.”
Dawkins replied to a post on X that included the clip of Paul making his outlandish proposal.
“Sure sure why not,” posted Dawkins with three eye emojis.
Tale of the tape
Dawkins weighs in at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, while Paul stands 6-foot-2 and weighs about 210 pounds. The Bills’ left tackle would have a distinct size advantage, but Paul has more competitive boxing experience, which would seemingly give him a leg up in a potential heavyweight bout.
Paul previously boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a 2021 exhibition, during which Paul went the distance against the legend of the sport.
“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," said Paul after the fight via ESPN. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the best boxers of all time proves the odds can be beat.”
Paul and Dawkins are known provocateurs, so this hypothetical battle could be interesting. Dawkins has gotten involved in a few dust-ups during his time on the gridiron, including after a matchup with the Carolina Panthers during the 2025 season. It would be fun to see him take his instigating to the ring.
The Bills' LT has previously expressed his desire to appear in the WWE ring when his football career comes to a close and a potential matchup with Paul could be the gateway to entering the world of professional wrestling.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins ON SI to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky