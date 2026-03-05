Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins Challenges Logan Paul to Fight After WWE Star's Offer

Things got interesting on Wednesday night, when Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins challenged WWE Superstar Logan Paul to a fight.

The challenge came amid Paul’s public rift with NFL legend Tom Brady, with Paul offering up $1 million to any NFL player who can take him down. And the Shnowman himself was quick to pounce on the opportunity.

The offer

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“If any of the football players wanna fight, we could see what happens,” said Paul on the Impulsive podcast.

He added, “Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match.”

Myles Garrett, 6-foot-4, 272-pound edge rusher of the Cleveland Browns, who just broke the NFL’s single-season sack record, was offered up as a potential option by his co-host.

“I would throttle Myles Garrett,” said Paul while staring into the camera. “Myles Garrett, I will bet you a mil—why did we choose him? It could have been any name. But any football player—Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, Tom Brady, Gronk, like, I don’t even know. … A million dollars. A million dollars.”

Logan Paul celebrates during the WWE SummerSlam event on Saturday July 30, 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. | Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dawkins replied to a post on X that included the clip of Paul making his outlandish proposal.

“Sure sure why not,” posted Dawkins with three eye emojis.

Tale of the tape

Logan Paul during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Dawkins weighs in at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, while Paul stands 6-foot-2 and weighs about 210 pounds. The Bills’ left tackle would have a distinct size advantage, but Paul has more competitive boxing experience, which would seemingly give him a leg up in a potential heavyweight bout.

Paul previously boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a 2021 exhibition, during which Paul went the distance against the legend of the sport.

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," said Paul after the fight via ESPN. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the best boxers of all time proves the odds can be beat.”

Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during AFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paul and Dawkins are known provocateurs, so this hypothetical battle could be interesting. Dawkins has gotten involved in a few dust-ups during his time on the gridiron, including after a matchup with the Carolina Panthers during the 2025 season. It would be fun to see him take his instigating to the ring.

The Bills' LT has previously expressed his desire to appear in the WWE ring when his football career comes to a close and a potential matchup with Paul could be the gateway to entering the world of professional wrestling.