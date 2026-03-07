Why Buffalo Bills Struck Gold With Perfect Connor McGovern Signing

Kudos to Brandon Beane, as the Buffalo Bills swung the perfect move on Saturday, re-signing Connor McGovern to a four-year contract.

The new pact between the Bills and their star center is worth $52 million, including $32 million in guaranteed money and was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McGovern was set to hit the free-agent market and be one of the most highly sought-after players available this offseason. Instead, days after the veteran said discussions between him and the team had ceased, the Bills completed the deal to keep the centerpiece of their offensive line around for the foreseeable future.

It was a great signing by the Bills’ front office staff, led by its President of Football Operations. McGovern’s continued role up front will help stabilize the Bills’ offense as it’s set to undergo somewhat of a change entering the 2026 season.

Brilliant move

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern celebrates with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's touchdown, the team's first of the game in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McGovern was projected to receive over $16 million in average annual value (AAV) if he were to hit free agency. And with him signing at a reported #13 million in AAV, it appears Buffalo may have gotten a hometown discount for one of its team leaders. Thats' great value for the Bills.

With that said, that rate makes McGovern one of the highest-paid centers in football. Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey currently makes $18M per season, Green Bay Packers C Elgton Jenkins and Philadelphia Eagles C Cam Jurgens each make $17M per season, and then McGovern is next on the list. Tyler Linderbaum of the Baltimore Ravens is expected to earn upwards of $20M per year once he hits free agency.

So in the end, both sides got what they wanted.

Foundation intact

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) celebrates a touchdown from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), not shown, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting guard David Edwards is also set to hit free agency next week, which makes McGovern’s signing even more critical. Strength up front has become the identity of the Bills’ offense and has opened the door for running back James Cook to win the rushing title while also delivering quality pass protection for quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen was sacked a career-high 40 times during the 2025 regular season, and if the Bills were to lose two starters from their front five this offseason, it could have led to disaster in ’26. McGovern has been a stalwart for the Bills since joining the team in 2023. According to Pro Football Focus, he hasn’t allowed a single sack the past two seasons.

Not only is his continued connection with Allen critically important, but his production on the field has been about as good as it gets.

Established rapport

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern hugs quarterback Josh Allen as teammates greet each other during team warm up before the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McGovern has been a mainstay in the Bills’ starting lineup during his three years in Buffalo, with his durability allowing him to gain a significant comfort level with his quarterback. The center-quarterback dynamic is vitally important for an NFL offense, and the Bills have a great one with McGovern snapping the ball to the former MVP.

His continued presence will also allow the Bills to perhaps have a more widespread competition for a starting role at guard, which will likely be left vacant by Edwards’ expected departure. If he is indeed to leave via free agency, Alec Anderson and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger will likely compete for the role he leaves behind. If McGovern were to have also decided to find another team, that would have spread the team’s depth pretty thin.

All in all, there aren’t many that you’ll find expressing any downside of this move. It seems like a big plus for the Bills, and it also allows McGovern to continue to grow in front of one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

You done good, Brandon Beane. You done good.

Now go get another wide receiver.