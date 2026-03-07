DJ Moore Addition Still Leaves Questions for Bills at Wide Receiver

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane pulled off a big move on Thursday by trading for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore.

Critics argue that Buffalo overpaid, giving up a second-round pick for Moore and a fifth-rounder, but the Bills believe they landed a difference-maker. Moore has been a No. 1 wideout in the NFL, and did so with Bills head coach Joe Brady as his offensive coordinator early in his career with the Carolina Panthers.

That gives Buffalo confidence that Moore can be a difference-maker for them. The only question left is whether they're done adding pass catchers, or if they plan to give Josh Allen more help.

How does DJ Moore's addition change Bills' plans in free agency?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman carries the ball after a reception against the New York Jets. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

By adding Moore, the Bills believe they have their No. 1 wide receiver. That means top-tier free agents such as Alec Pierce and Mike Evans won't be on their radar. It doesn't mean they won't add anyone, however.

Outside of Khalil Shakir, the Bills don't have any wide receivers they can depend on consistently. Even with Moore, they can't feel comfortable with Keon Coleman or Joshua Palmer as their WR3. For that reason, they should approach free agency with the goal of adding another starting-caliber wideout.

Bills top WR options in free agency

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There will be several intriguing options, led by Romeo Doubs. In four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Doubs has 202 receptions for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's used to playing in a committee, which was the case in Green Bay, and won't command a massive salary.

The same is true of Rashid Shaheed, who proved to be a difference-maker for the Seattle Seahawks during their Super Bowl run. Shaheed has 153 receptions for 2,243 yards and 12 touchdowns and is also a threat as a return man.

If they're looking for a real bargain, they can kick the tires on Jalen Tolbert from the Dallas Cowboys. A former third-round pick out of South Alabama, Tolbert had a breakout season in 2024, with 49 receptions for 610 yards and seven touchdowns. He fell down the depth chart when Dallas added George Pickens, but proved he can deliver when needed.

Whatever they do, the Bills need to continue to attack the receiving corps if they're serious about contending. Outside of Moore, no one's spot on the depth chart should be safe entering the season.

