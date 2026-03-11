The Buffalo Bills finally made a significant move minutes after NFL free agency officially opened on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bills signed two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb to a three-year, $43.5 million deal with $29M guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Chubb is 29 years old and a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018.

After a few days of the Bills remaining quiet, they bring in a big piece to add to their defense.

What he brings

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Chubb is coming off an 8.5-sack season with the Dolphins in which he rebounded from a significant knee injury that kept him off the field for the entire 2024 campaign. He has an extensive injury history and has been on and off the field throughout his career.

During his rebound 2025 season, Chubb recorded a quarterback pressure rate of 14.6%, according to Next Gen Stats. The equals the rate of the Bills’ leading edge defender, Greg Rousseau, this past season. Chubb and Rousseau will now be paired together as the Bills move forward under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is expected to help Buffalo wreak havoc on opposing offenses with a new 3-4 scheme.

The seven-year pro was released by Miami when the NFL's new league year officially opened on Wednesday, as the Dolphins entered full rebuild mode under a new head coach and new general manager. While Chubb was not the superstar many Bills fans were hoping for, he satisfies a significant need and will provide an instant boost for Buffalo’s defensive front.