Comparing New Bills' EDGE Bradley Chubb's Contract vs. Top NFL Pass Rushers

The Buffalo Bills may have missed out on the likes of Jaelan Phillips and Trey Hendrickson. But they landed another quality edge player without breaking the bank.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed Wednesday that the Bills would be signing a former AFC East rival in Bradley Chubb. The two-time Pro Bowler signed on for a three-year deal, coming in at $43.5 million, with the ability to earn up to $52.5 million and a total of $29 million guaranteed.

It looks like a quality deal for a quality player who will turn 30 in June. But the question is, how does this deal compare to other top pass rushers in the NFL?

Chubb's Average Annual Value (AAV)

At $14.5 million in AAV, Chubb is playing on a modest deal. That figure has him tied with Harold Landry and Arik Armstead for the 22nd-highest edge AAV's in the NFL.

The beauty of this number for Buffalo is that Chubb has already been paid throughout his career. The 2018 first-round pick out of NC State's overall career earnings are listed at $98.28 million.

On the field, Chubb was able to bounce back from a significant knee injury at the end of an 11-sack 2023 season to post 8.5 for the struggling Dolphins in 2025.

Evaluating total value on Chubb's deal

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Clearly, Landry and Armstead's deals were the benchmarks for Chubb and the Bills. All three players have contracts valued at $43.5 million. And even if Chubb were to hit incentives to earn the full $52.5 million of his deal, that figure would place him at the 17th-highest EDGE contract in total value.

The guaranteed money ($29 million) is also very fair. By comparison, new teammate Greg Rousseau's guaranteed money after signing last offseason is at $38.8 million.

Finding a veteran pass rusher like Chubb for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme was crucial. He brings a versatility that allows him to line up as a head-up four-technique on offensive tackles or as a stand-up outside linebacker.

But being able to do so at this price is huge. Buffalo may have taken its time to get into the free agency mix, but waiting its turn may have allowed the team to improve its roster without overextending its salary cap.