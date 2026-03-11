Instant Grade: Buffalo Bills Signing Bradley Chubb After Start of NFL Free Agency

At long last, the Buffalo Bills made a significant free-agent signing, locking up two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb on a three-year contract.

Here is an instant grade on the Bills’ first big splash since the new league year officially began at 4 p.m.:

Bills deserve high marks

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many have been critical of Brandon Beane since the start of the offseason, and his detractors have had fuel added to their fire after it appeared Buffalo was being left behind in the race to acquire meaningful free agents once the legal tampering period began on Monday. However, with Chubb’s addition, the Bills finally brought in the big fish fans were hoping for, even though it might not be quite the seismic signing many anticipated entering this period of the offseason.

With fellow Pro Bowl pass rushers—Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson—on the market, whether it be via trade or free agency, the fan base was gearing up for the Bills to bring in a player of that caliber. Instead, they get the next level down in Chubb, who is still a quality signing for Buffalo.

The price was right

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) takes the field for a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bills were over the salary cap to begin the offseason, and while opening plenty of room through various maneuvers over the past several weeks, they were still in a tenuous position with free agency beginning on Wednesday. To begin the day, Hendrickson signed a deal worth $28 million in average annual value (AAV), which likely proved to be a bit too costly for the Bills, as they were reportedly in pursuit of his services before he landed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Rather than offer up a massive trade package for Crosby, the Bills turned their attention to Chubb, whom they landed at a reasonable $14.5M AAV and $29M guaranteed. A fair price for a solid player who can immediately help the team in a significant area of need. A good deal all around by Beane and his staff.

Past production

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Chubb has only produced two double-digit sack seasons throughout his career, but is coming off a bounce-back campaign in which he responded from a season-ending injury the year prior to record 8.5 sacks. The Bills’ 2025 sack leader was Greg Rousseau (7), while Buffalo finished tied for 20th in the NFL in total sacks.

The 6-foot-4, 268-pound pass rusher should help boost that number upon his arrival. In each season Chubb has appeared in 16 or more games, he has recorded at least eight sacks, including 11 in 2023 and 12 during his rookie year in 2018.

His past production doesn’t necessarily jump off the screen, but his 14.6% quarterback pressure rate in 2025 equaled that of Rousseau, per Next Gen Stats. And in that sense, he is certainly better than what the Bills are bringing back elsewhere at the position.

The depth chart

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Bills were fairly light at edge rusher before Chubb’s addition, as A.J. Epenesa and Joey Bosa are each free agents and appear unlikely to return. The veteran will join Rousseau, Michael Hoecht and Landon Jackson—both of whom sustained season-ending injuries in 2025—Javon Solomon and Andre Jones Jr. as the team’s list of edge rushers with a few months to go until training camp.

There are still additions the Bills could make to that group, but if they are to do so, they'll likely come through the draft. If Buffalo decides to keep the group as is, Chubb's presence in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme brings the unit from subpar to, at the very least, average. Not great, but improved.

The grade: B+

Brandon Beane, general manager of then Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This signing wasn’t the whale that seemed unlikely, yet feasible, when the offseason began. However, Chubb was the best player available when the Bills eventually pounced, and they didn’t have to overspend to acquire him.

I’ve been a strong proponent of the Bills going for it all this offseason. But as it clearly appears they are intent on resetting their roster, a signing such as the one Buffalo completed with Chubb is just what the doctor ordered at this stage of the game.

In the end, with Buffalo electing to keep relatively quiet in free agency, whether or not they continue to challenge for a Super Bowl appearance will come down to their performance in the draft. The Bills currently hold a first-, third-, fourth-, two fifth-, sixth- and seventh-round picks.

The pressure isn't off Beane and company, but this move should ease some frustrations following a slow start to the offseason.