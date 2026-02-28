Bills Central

Bills NFL Combine Favorite May Have Played Himself Out of Round 1

A recent favorite to land with the Buffalo Bills in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL draft might be out of the running after a rough day at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Randy Gurzi|
Notre Dame wideout Malachi Fields during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Notre Dame wideout Malachi Fields during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At some point during this offseason, nearly every wide receiver prospect has been linked to the Buffalo Bills in the 2026 NFL draft. With a big need at the position, they were keeping as close an eye as any franchise on the wideouts during the NFL Scouting Combine drills on Friday.

There were plenty of prospects who improved their stock, including Oklahoma's Deion Burks, who was near the top of every timed drill. That wasn't the case for Notre Dame's Malachi Fields, who has been one of the players mocked often to the Bills recently.

On a day when wideouts were running impressive times in the 40-yard dash, Fields ran a 4.61, which was the second-slowest time. Fields was slightly ahead of BYU's Chase Roberts, who had a 4.65.

As for the rest of the drills, Fields' times weren't bad, but he finished lower than most of the participants on Friday.

It was already a surprise to see Fields begin to get first-round buzz, which could be tied to his strong showing at the Senior Bowl. After his day on Friday, however, it's unlikely he will hear his name called in the opening round.

Why should the drills matter so much to the Buffalo Bills?

Even if teams are willing to use an early pick on the Notre Dame product, the Bills shouldn't be one of those teams.

It's easy to say that too much stock is put in drills and teams should be focused on the tape. Using that logic, Fields has proven on film that he can make big plays. The problem is that Buffalo recently ignored similar numbers and it came back to bite them.

In 2024, Keon Coleman had numbers eerily similar to what Fields just put up. Buffalo selected him at No. 33 overall, and entering his third season, there are doubts that he will be on the roster. That said, let's look at the two players numbers in drills.

Keon Coleman's Scouting Combine Numbers vs. Malachi Fields

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman carries the ball after a reception against the New York Jets.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman carries the ball after a reception against the New York Jets. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Keon Coleman's Scouting Combine Numbers:

6-foot-3, 213 pounds
4.61 40-yard
1.54 10-yard split
38-inch vertical
10-foot-7-inch broad jump

Malachi Fields' Scouting Combine Numbers:

6-foot-4, 218 pounds
4.61 40-yard
1.63 10-yard split
38-inch vertical
10-foot-4-inch broad jump

The Bills need someone who can be a go-to target for Josh Allen and stretch the field. Perhaps Fields will become a solid contributor in the NFL, but he's not the right fit in Buffalo.

