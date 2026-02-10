New Todd McShay Mock Draft Lands Bills Senior Bowl Standout at WR

The stakes will be high once again for the Buffalo Bills in 2026.

Joe Brady takes over as the new head coach following the dismissal of Sean McDermott after nine seasons. McDermott won plenty of games during his tenure, but couldn't get into the Super Bowl.

Brady will attempt to get them over the hump, but to do so, he's going to need to get some help for Josh Allen. Buffalo had high hopes for Keon Coleman, but their 2024 second-round pick was unable to develop into a No. 1 target this past season.

That's why wide receiver is a popular choice for the Bills in NFL mock drafts, including the latest from draft guru Todd McShay. In his latest mock, McShay has the Bills taking Senior Bowl standout Malachi Fields out of Notre Dame.

Round 1, Pick 26: Malachi FIelds, WR, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields makes a catch as Boise State Broncos defensive back Jeremiah Earby. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"Josh Allen needs more playmaking talent around him. At 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, Fields is a massive target who proved at the Senior Bowl to be a much more refined route runner and versatile receiver than he appeared to be at Notre Dame. His ability to tempo his routes and adjust to the ball really stands out," McShay wrote.

Fields began his collegiate career at Virginia, where he spent four seasons playing for the Cavaliers. He topped 800 yards in each of his final two seasons with Virginia, then transferred to Notre Dame for his redshirt senior campaign.

During his only season in South Bend, Fields had 36 receptions for 630 yards and five touchdowns. While he didn't have a huge number of receptions, his average of 17.5 yards per catch was impressive. Still, he wasn't seen as a crisp route runner.

Fields was able to shake that narrative during the Senior Bowl. He spent the week of practice winning one-on-one drills, which has greatly increased his stock heading into the Scouting Combine.

Josh Allen needs more playmakers around him

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops to throw during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Three-time Super Bowl winner and Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith claims Josh Allen isn't an elite quarterback since he hasn't been able to get his team to the Super Bowl.

That statement doesn't feel fair given how many deficiencies in the passing game Allen has had to mask. Adding a weapon such as Fields would help alleviate some of the pressure, but even if he's added, the Bills will need to continue to put playmakers around Allen if they want to get over the hump.

