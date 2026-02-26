4 Prospects Buffalo Bills Must Watch at NFL Scouting Combine

Player testing at the NFL Scouting Combine begins Thursday, with over 300 prospects hoping to put their best foot forward in their latest attempt to woo potential suitors before draft day.

As the 2026 NFL Draft inches closer, the Buffalo Bills are looking to fill many holes on their roster through this year’s selection process. Wide receiver and edge rusher are significant needs, while several other positions will also need to be solidified whether it be through the draft, free agency or via trade.

It remains to be seen which direction Bills president of football operations/general manager Brandon Beane and his staff will take to address the team’s most pressing personnel necessities. With that said, here are four players they must keep an eye on during the remainder of the combine.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields

Field stands 6’4” and weighs 220 pounds, making him just what the Bills are looking for in a big, strong target for Josh Allen on the outside at the X receiver position. He has the ability to win contested catch opportunities and could assume the role the team was hoping would be accounted for by Keon Coleman at this stage of his career.

The Bills have publicly professed their confidence in Coleman entering his third professional season. However, if things continue to trend the way they have been for the former second-round pick, Fields would be a nice option to slide in and become a significant factor in Buffalo’s passing game.

Fields has been a steady riser in many mock drafts released leading up to the combine, but the Bills could likely get him somewhere late in the first round or early second round.

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) during the first football practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025. | Ken Ruinard/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker

This strong and sizable edge defender may be a good fit for what Jim Leonhard has planned for the Bills’ defense in his first season as defensive coordinator. Parker recorded 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss while forcing six fumbles during a monstrous 2024 campaign and followed that up with five sacks, 9.5 TFLs and three fumble recoveries in 2025.

"With phenomenal power and strength displayed on all downs, T.J. Parker is one of the highest floor defenders in this class," reads The Draft Network's profile of Parker.

The exciting prospect has potential to be the disruptor Buffalo has been seeking to pair with veteran Greg Rousseau, who is coming off a productive season himself in 2025. Parker stands 6’3”, weighing 260 pounds, and is expected to be picked somewhere in the latter half of the first round or early second round.

He may not be the high-ceiling pass rusher many fans are hoping for. However, he would immediately help solidify a position that has been a revolving door in recent years, particularly when it comes to run support, where the Bills struggled mightily last season.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia LB CJ Allen

CJ Allen is a cerebral athlete who has been lauded for his leadership in guiding the Georgia defense during his time as one of the team's inside linebackers.

“I think initially it just goes off how you handle yourself: how you come in and handle your business, day in and day out,” said CJ at the combine regarding his leadership. “I think the next step is knowing your guys and having that connection with the guys and building that and knowing what gets your guys going, how to push them, because I believe each guy is different.”

He added, “You have to see what makes them get going.”

The Bills’ “green dot” linebacker over the past few seasons has been Terrel Bernard, who remains under contract through the 2029 campaign. With that said, there is no telling what the future holds for the undersized defender in Leonhard’s new scheme.

If the Bills are to move on from Bernard or adjust his role, CJ could step in and take over as the leader of the Buffalo resistance. It would be good timing to do so, as he and the team’s new DC would be able to grow together as the Bills’ new-look defense takes shape.

He won't participate in drills at the combine, but the Bills will still have a chance to meet with CJ if they choose. He has been mocked to Buffalo at pick No. 26 by CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli this offseason.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon S Dillon Thieneman

Versatility is something the Bills will be seeking in their search for Cole Bishop’s running mate, and they could find it in Thieneman, who was described as a “rangy” safety by NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Thieneman has a track record of being somewhat of a ball hawk, recording six interceptions during his freshman season at Purdue in 2023, finishing his collegiate career with eight total INTs. He also recorded 14 passes defensed, two sacks and 10 tackles for loss during his three seasons at the collegiate level.

If the Bills are looking for a player with the capability of playing at the back end of the secondary and up front in the box, Thieneman could be their guy at the back end of the first round or perhaps following a trade down into the second round.

Thieneman has met with the Bills at the combine, per WIVB's Josh Reed.