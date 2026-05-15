Bills Ousted Sideline Reporter Sal Capaccio Issues Heartfelt Statement After Exit, Unveils Plans for Future

In a stunning move, the Buffalo Bills officially announced in a Friday news dump that they would be ousting longtime, beloved sideline reporter Sal Capaccio as a result of a change in the team’s game-day radio broadcast.

The news was first reported by Tim Graham of The Athletic.

The Bills had been broadcast on WGR 550 AM, owned by Audacy, since 2012, with Capaccio serving in his role since the ’14 campaign. The station was also the team’s broadcast partner in the early 1990s. However, per the team’s announcement, their games will now be broadcast by Cumulus Media-owned 97 Rock on the FM dial moving forward.

With Capaccio being a WGR 550 AM employee, the Bills will move on from him as one of the voices on their game-day broadcasts, instead switching to one of its current employees and former legendary players, Steve Tasker, who hosts One Bills Live alongside Buffalo’s play-by-play man Chris Brown. The news hit Capaccio pretty hard.

“For the last 12 years, I’ve had the incredible opportunity to be the sideline reporter on the Buffalo Bills Radio Network via WGR/Audacy,” wrote Capaccio in a post to X. “As many of you know, there will be a change. While I won’t be serving in that role moving forward, I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity I’ve had over those years to cover this team from such a unique perspective on game day.”

Capaccio went on to thank all those who have helped him along his journey, which brought him back to broadcasting years ago after spending time as an educator down in Florida. He also revealed his plans for the future.

“I’m excited to keep doing what I love and where I love doing it — covering the Buffalo Bills every day on WGR, and continuing to bring you the news, insight, and stories surrounding the team, alongside an amazing team at WGR and Audacy.”

Moving on

Former Buffalo Bills player Steve Tasker before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2024 AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Tasker will become the team’s new sideline reporter, carrying with him plenty of experience he accumulated as an analyst and sideline reporter for CBS for 21 seasons from 1998 to 2019. He played for the Bills during their run to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s and has been considered for Hall of Fame induction the past several seasons.

"I was honored and excited to be asked to join the broadcast team as the sideline reporter," Tasker said via the team'sannouncement. "It's a new stadium with a great team to watch. What could be better! Where else would you rather be?"

Since the news broke, many fans have not taken kindly to the announcement that one of their favorite voices will no longer be heard every game day on the team’s broadcast.

“The Bills royally failed their fans on this one,” wrote one fan. “Much love.”

Another posted beneath Capaccio’s message, “You’re always a pro, you report well. You clearly understand the game and the gig. I’m gonna keep listening Sal. Bills lost a good 1.”

That sentiment was shared by many, as Capaccio has become synonymous with Bills games over the past decade-plus. While it will be sad to see him leave the radio broadcast, it’s comforting to know he still has his place on the beat from which he can continue to share his valuable insights.

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