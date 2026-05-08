T.J. Parker, Skyler Bell Share First Impressions of Bills' Joe Brady at Rookie Minicamp

The Buffalo Bills hit the field for rookie minicamp on Friday, when we got the first look at the team’s 2026 draft class.

Second-round picks T.J. Parker and Davison Igbinosun, along with fourth-round pick Skyler Bell and others, were among the many players who participated in the offseason event.

According to Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino, Bell made his way over to one of the pylons set up on the practice field before the session began for a brief prayer, later telling the beat reporter, “I like living in the end zone.”

Touchdown machine

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch and runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bell made a living there during his time at the collegiate level, recording a career-high 13 touchdowns during his final season with UConn. The first-year pro finished his collegiate career with 24 total touchdowns between his stops with the Huskies and Wisconsin, where he spent the first three years of his career.

Bell was asked about his first impressions of the Bills’ first-year head coach Joe Brady.

“Cool, man,” said Bell in a video posted by WIVB’s Josh Reed to X. “He’s about ball. He’s a football junkie. He’s cool.”

Defensive juggernaut

Parker also spoke about Brady and the initial interaction between player and coach.

“I love Coach Brady,” said Parker, per Reed’s video. “He's got a young mind. He’s going to bring a lot of juice to this team. And I’m super excited. I’m fired up to play for him.”

Parker is expected to come in and help transform Buffalo’s run defense, which was tied for the most touchdowns allowed on the ground a year ago with 24. The former Clemson defender is expected to be an elite edge-setter at the NFL level, as he earned a Pro Football Focus run-defense grade of 77.5 during the 2025 season, which was ranked 142nd of 852 players graded at the position.

He finished his collegiate career with an astounding 41.5 tackles for loss, including 19.5 during the 2024 campaign. He also forced six fumbles that season, which was a career-high.

In addition to Parker, Igbinosun and Bell, the team’s seven other draft picks were in attendance, including Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry, TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore, Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant, Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr., Florida punter Tommy Doman Jr. and Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams.

The Bills also signed 12 undrafted free agents and welcomed 31 other players to rookie minicamp for tryouts on Friday. The group will get together on Saturday for the second and final day of the event.

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