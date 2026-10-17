Bills RB James Cook Hit With Fine Despite Avoiding Penalty During Rams Game

While the Buffalo Bills are completely focused on their Week 6 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL is looking back at their Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Monday Night Football showdown went to overtime and the Bills escaped with a narrow win. James Cook III was a hot topic during the win, mainly because of his two fumbles. One of those was lost, and happened to come in overtime, nearly costing the team the game.

That wasn't the focus for the NFL, however, as the league was worried about a play during the first quarter when Cook lowered his helmet while initiating contact. He wasn't penalized during the game for the play, but according to Mike Garafolo, the league office fined him $21,167 for using his helmet. Cook's fine was one of six in the NFL for using the helmet.

#Bills RB James Cook was fined $21,167 for use of the helmet on this play. No flag.



In all, six fines across the league for use of the helmet in Week 5. pic.twitter.com/NPQoJEwnqU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2026

Cook might have had problems holding onto the ball, but he was still able to put up impressive numbers. He finished the night with 111 yards and two touchdowns on 25 rushing attempts. On the season, he now has 532 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per attempt.

James Cook called out for fumbles

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III rushes for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As dangerous as Cook has been with the ball in his hands, he's also had more than his fair share of struggles with ball security. His two fumbles on Monday brought his season total to four, which is highly concerning after he had six in 2025.

Head coach Joe Brady touched on the problem following the win. He stated that he had faith in Cook, even giving him the ball again after his late fumble. He did add that something needs to change, because they can't stay patient forever.

"I have all the confidence in him, that's why I put him right back out there," he said of Cook. "But, obviously, at some point there has to be consequences to when we're putting negative stuff out there."

"That can't happen and at some point it's going to cost us football games, and it almost cost us one. And so, it's got to improve or the carries are going to decrease."

It's easy to overlook the fumble thanks to the win, but had it not been for a blocked field goal by Greg Rousseau, the tone surrounding Cook might be vastly different entering Week 6.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III rushes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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