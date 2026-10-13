Five Winners, Four Losers From Bills Exciting Win Over Rams in Week 5

The Buffalo Bills just won a thriller in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams.

It was a low scoring first half, with Buffalo going into the break with a 13-7 lead. While both defenses were making plays during the first 30 minutes, that all changed in the second half. There was a stretch of six consecutive drives that ended in touchdowns as the two teams played to a 34-34 tie in regulation.

In overtime, there was more back-and-forth as the Rams ended the Bills' first drive by forcing a turnover. Buffalo responded by blocking a field goal attempt, setting themselves up for a game-winner of their own. Tyler Bass ended up knocking his attempt through the uprights, giving Buffalo a thrilling 37-34 win.

With that exciting game in the books, let's see which players stood out as both winners and losers for the Bills in Week 5.

Winner: Ray Davis, RB/KR

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis returns a kickoff as Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ray Davis got things off to a hot start for the Bills, taking the opening kickoff back 70 yards. He was eventually pushed out of bounds, but gave the offense the ball at the Los Angeles 26. The offense lost five yards on their first drive, but thanks to Davis, they took a 3-0 lead despite the three-and-out.

Loser: Dawson Knox, TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox drops a pass in the end zone during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the second offensive snap of the game, Josh Allen fired a bullet over the middle of the field and hit Dawson Knox in the end zone for what should have been a 23-yard touchdown. That wasn't the case, as Knox dropped the pass, forcing the Bills to settle for a field goal after Ray Davis gave them the ball at the 26-yard-line thanks to his 70-yard kick return.

Winner: Ty Johnson, RB

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson rushes during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Rams went up 7-6, the Bills needed something to click on offense. That happened as they went 69 yards on five plays to take the lead right back. James Cook ran in a 17-yard touchdown to cap off the drive, but it was Ty Johnson who made the big play on that drive.

On second-and-nine, Johnson took a screen pass from Allen and followed an excellent block from center Connor McGovern. Johnson turned the short pass into a 40-yard gain, finally being pushed out of bounds at the 17-yard line.

Loser: Cole Bishop, S

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee runs after making a catch as Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cole Bishop has developed into a trusted starter, but he had a gaffe on Monday that helped set up the Rams for a touchdown. Bishop was beaten on a route by tight end Tyler Higbee and was guilty of pass interference. That gave the Rams the ball at the one-yard line, and Blake Corum ran in a touchdown on the following play, giving them a 14-13 lead.

Winner: O'Cyrus Torrence, G

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence against the Kansas City Chiefs. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Trailing 14-13, the Bills nearly gave the ball right back to the Rams. James Cook lost the ball when linebacker Nate Landman punched it out and the officials initially said Los Angeles recovered. After discussion, that was changed and Buffalo kept possession. On replay, it was clear that the Rams had a shot at the recovery, but right guard O'Cyrus Torrence wrestled it away. Buffalo ended up scoring a touchdown on a nine-play, 61-yard drive, which wouldn't have been possible without Torrence.

Loser: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This wasn't a good day for C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He was flagged for unnecessary roughness on a second-and-16 play, which gave the Rams a fresh set of downs and 15 yards. He was beaten for a touchdown by Davante Adams. He also suffered a lower-body injury in the third quarter, but was able to get back into the game. Unfortunately, when he did, Gardner-Johnson promptly gave up an 18-yard pass to Tyler Higbee. On that play, he simply let the tight end go behind him without any help over the top.

Winner: Josh Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen had just four completions in the first half, but turned it on during the second. He still completed just 12-of-19 passes, which is uncharacteristic. Still, he made the plays when they mattered the most, oftentimes doing so with his legs. Allen finished with 121 yards and one touchdown, and had some fourth-quarter and overtime fireworks on the ground.

During their final drive, Allen had a 15-yard gain on third-and-five and then ran 21 yards on second-and-17, moving the ball to the Rams' five-yard line with 1:48 to play, setting James Cook up for the go-ahead touchdown.

In overtime, he had a 19-yard and a 13-yard run to help set up Tyler Bass for a 45-yard game-winning kick. He finished with the second-highest rushing yardage total of his career, and it was the highest since his rookie season in 2018.

Loser: James Cook, RB

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III rushes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook was nearly the one to lose this game for Buffalo, fumbling it away in overtime. It was his second fumble of the game and while O'Cyrus Torrence recovered the first, Aaron Donald of the Rams got this one. Thankfully for Cook, he was bailed out by one of his teammates.

Winner: Greg Rousseau, OLB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau blocks a field goal from Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Rousseau walked out of Week 5 as the biggest winner for the Bills. After the Cook fumble, the Rams moved the ball 50 yards and were set up for a game-winning field goal from 48 yards out. The attempt was blocked, however, by Rousseau, which gave the Bills the ball back. That was all they needed, as Allen used his legs to set up a game-winning field goal by Tyler Bass.

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