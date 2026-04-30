Bills Rookie T.J. Parker Shares Hilarious WWE Seth Rollins Story

T.J. Parker was the Buffalo Bills first pick in the 2026 NFL draft. After trading back three times, Buffalo exited the first round completely, finally selecting Parker at No. 35 overall in Round 2.

On Thursday, the Bills’ newest outside linebacker was a guest on Good Morning Football, where he discussed his future in the NFL. He also looked back to his younger days thanks to a special guest host.

WWE superstar Seth Rollins is a regular guest on the show, and was on hand for Parker’s interview. Parker made it known that he’s a WWE fan, which led Rollins to ask if he was a fan of his.

Parker said he initially wasn’t a fan of Rollins, specifically during his days with ‘The Shield’. He said he liked the group but not necessarily Rollins, however that changed when Rollins went out on his own. Parker said he not only began to root for Rollins but also explained how psyched he was to meet the wrestler in 2014.

“And then I grew into like you as a singles guy and it was amazing. I was happy to see you win WWE Championship and to go on and do everything. So, big fan of yours,” Parker said.

“Like I said, I met you at Tribute to the Troops in 2014. I almost passed out. So, I mean, it was amazing and I'm just happy to actually meet you.”

Parker said he was just 10 years old at the time, and was happy to finally have a chance to speak with Rollins in-depth.

T.J. Parker isn’t the only Bill who loves the WWE

Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins during AFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Parker won’t be alone when it comes to watching the WWE. The rookie will have a fellow fan in Dion Dawkins, who recently took part in a video game competition during WrestleMania weekend.

Dawkins was excited about the event, saying he planned to spend the entire weekend in Vegas to watch both nights.

T.J. Parker’s fit with the Buffalo Bills

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker celebrates a tackle against Louisiana State University. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills On SI’s Khari Demos recently broke down how T.J. Parker fits in Buffalo. The biggest takeaway for him is that Parker allows the Bills to use a heavy rotation of players on the defensive line, comparing their new depth to the Seattle Seahawks.

Brian Baldinger also dove into Parker’s fit with the Bills, saying he’s capable of stopping the run, rushing the passer, and even dropping back in coverage. He praised his versatility, calling him an “elite prospect.”

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