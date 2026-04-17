Bills OT Dion Dawkins Involved With WWE Events During WrestleMania Weekend

Dion Dawkins is a big-time WWE fan. The Buffalo Bills star left tackle has been seen attending shows live, including a 2024 episode of SmackDown at the KeyBank Center. During that event, fans broke out in a Dion Dawkins chant as he sat behind the announcer's table with multiple teammates.

Now, Dawkins is partnering with the wrestling brand during their biggest weekend of the year. Dawkins joins fellow NFL player George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and NBA star Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers for the WWE 2K26 ShowDown Tournament, which will help kick off WrestleMania weekend.

The tournament begins on Friday and will include WWE superstars as well, including Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, A.J. Styles, and Roxanne Perez. Dawkins said he will be in attendance for both nights of WrestleMania, which takes place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday April 19.

Dion Dawkins looks forward to seeing WWE stars during WrestleMania

Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins during AFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite being a major NFL star, Dawkins is just like every other fan when he attends WWE shows. With their version of the Super Bowl taking place in Las Vegas, Dawkins was thrilled to just list the wrestlers he's excited to see. That list includes WWE Heavyweight Champion CM Punk as well as a new breakout star, Oba Femi.

“I want to see CM Punk. I want to see Brock Lesnar and Oba [Femi]. I also want to see Mysterio. I want to see what he does. I also want to see how that little situation goes with Liv [Morgan] and that whole [Judgement Day] crew. I want to see how that goes,” Dawkins said to Matt Warren of Buffalo Rumblings. “Roman Reigns, of course, yes, that.”

CM Punk and Roman Reigns will headline the first night with Punk putting his title on the line against Reigns. On Sunday, the main event will be WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes against Randy Orton.

NFL players have been featured in past WWE events

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In the past, stars such as Kittle have gotten involved in WWE storylines. They even had Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson show up during WrestleMania 40. Dawkins has yet to be featured in any storylines, but that could be in his future.

That could eventually come to fruition thanks to his online conversations with Logan Paul, a current WWE Tag Team champion, which resulted in Dawkins challenging Paul to a fight.

Dawkins has more than enough personality to get fans fired up should WWE ever take advantage of his fandom.

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