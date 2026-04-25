Former NFL Guard Says Bills Getting 'Elite Player' in T.J. Parker

Buffalo Bills' fans had to wait a long time to hear who would be the team's first selection in the 2026 NFL draft. General manager Brandon Beane traded back three times, going from No. 26 overall, eventually landing at 35th.

Once they were finally on the clock, Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker was the selection.

Parker gives them a 6-foot-3, 263-pounder with long arms and plenty of power. His stats in 2024 were better than in 2025, but he's still seen as a high-floor prospect who was considered a first-round talent by some draft experts.

While Parker might not be the flashiest player, former NFL guard Brian Baldinger believes he brings a lot to the table. Baldy broke down a few of Parker's plays from his time with the Tigers and praised Parker for how he could get "off the block and closing quickly to make the play." He also showed how Parker instantly diagnoses run plays and gets after the running back.

One play that should really stand out for Bills' fans was a snap against LSU when he was in a two-point stance and dropped back in coverage with ease, even breaking up the pass. After watching his tape, Baldinger said the Bills were landing an "elite player."

" Like the guy has seen a lot now in three years at Clemson. An elite player, elite prospect right now going to the Buffalo Bills."

Bills earn solid grade for selecting T.J. Parker

Clemson defensive lineman TJ Parker during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated is handing out instant grades for each selection in the 2026 NFL draft, and they were complimentary of Parker. They called him a key piece for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, while noting that he fits a 3-4 system and can start as a rotational player behind Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb.

"Buffalo is transitioning from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Jim Leonhard, and it got a key piece in Parker. He gives the Bills another pass-rushing option alongside Gregory Rousseau and newcomer Bradley Chubb, who signed a three-year deal in free agency. Parker could be a rotational piece to start, who grows into a larger role," Sports Illustrated.

Brandon Beane has history of taking EDGE in Round 2

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa following the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Since taking over as the general manager, Brandon Beane has now taken an EDGE in Round 2 three times. In 2020, he took A.J. Epenesa out of Iowa at No. 54 overall. The following year, he took Boogie Basham at No. 61, which was interesting since he took Greg Rousseau at the end of Round 1 that same season.

They had mixed results with Basham not working out, while Epenesa was a quality reserve for the past six seasons. Parker was taken much higher, and if Baldinger is right, he will be the best of the bunch.

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