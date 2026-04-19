Bills Send Playoff Vibes as Sabres Begin Stanley Cup Quest

For the first time in 14 years, the Buffalo Sabres are headed to the NHL Playoffs and the Buffalo Bills could not be more excited for their sister franchise.

Before the Sabres host the Boston Bruins for Game 1 on Sunday night, several Bills players wished the team good luck in classic Buffalo fashion.

“Good luck Sabres!” exclaimed linebacker Joe Andreesseen, a Western New York native, during a video posted to the Bills’ social media channels.

“Good luck in the playoffs, Sabres,” added fellow LB Dorian Williams.

‘In Tage Thompson we trust’

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) waits for the face-off during the second period against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Sabres’ leading goal scorer, Tage Thompson, will guide Buffalo into battle at KeyBank Center, where it will meet the Boston Bruins for a first-round playoff series beginning on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in downtown Buffalo.

“In Tage Thompson we trust,” said Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown.

“Good luck, boys,” said pass rusher Michael Hoecht. “Cycle the puck, shots in deep, shots on net.

Role reversal

Fans before an AFC Wild Card Round game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

For the past decade, it’s been the Sabres rolling into Orchard Park come NFL playoff time, ready to root on the Bills during a long string of success. But for the first time in a decade and a half, Buffalo’s hockey team has something to cheer about and the Bills are preparing to return the favor.

“Appreciate everything ya’ll did, pulling up on us,” said safety Damar Hamlin. “It’s ya’ll turn to go handle it.”

A few notes

Buffalo Sabres fans cheer during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

There were a few noteworthy items football-wise to pull from the video, including Hoecht’s presence, just mere months after he tore his Achilles tendon, ending his 2025 campaign. Other injured players featured in the video included wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, whose ’25 season came to an end due to a knee injury, and cornerback Dorian Strong, who was wearing a neck brace just months removed from an offseason procedure to repair a neck injury.

All of Buffalo’s ailing players featured were in good spirits, with Shavers being the most excitable, screaming, “Good luck Sabres!” to conclude the minute-long clip.

It’s been a shocking turnaround experienced by the Sabres in 2026, as they went from the worst team in the league early in the year to a divisional champion by season’s end. Now, they have a chance to win their first playoff series in what seems like forever with the rival Bruins coming to town.

What a time to be a Buffalo sports fan.

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