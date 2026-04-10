Bills Connor McGovern Embraces Buffalo by Firing Up Sabres Crowd

Connor McGovern didn't want to leave the Buffalo Bills this offseason as free agency approached. Despite his desires, it seemed as though he might be on the way out.

As the official opening of free agency approached, McGovern said he had yet to hear from the team. With his value at an all-time high, and the Bills' salary cap in a questionable state, the writing seemed to be on the wall.

But thankfully, the two sides came to an agreement. McGovern signed a team-friendly contract, securing $52 million over four years, with $32 million guaranteed. Our own Alex Brasky called the move a "home run," especially when compared to other big-name centers.

Connor McGovern fully embracing city of Buffalo

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern enters the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

By taking this deal, McGovern left millions on the table, but he wasn't upset with his choice. After signing the contract, he said he and his wife aren't big spenders. He stated that a couple of million dollars won't change their lives, so they prioritized the community, where they want to raise their kids.

"We want our kids to grow up here," McGovern said on One Bills Live. "We're both from Pennsylvania, smaller towns, the slower way of life here, which we love, so we love the community here."

His love for the city was on full display on Thursday night as McGovern made a special appearance during the Buffalo Sabres game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. McGovern was on hand, sporting a Sabres jersey, to bang the drum and get the crowd fired up. He might have been a good luck charm as well, with the Sabres rolling over the Blue Jackets, 5-0.

Connor McGovern knows the value of community

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern leads the team onto the field before a game against the New York Jets. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

McGovern doesn't just preach community, but he also practices it. This was on full display during the HBO series 'Hard Knocks' as he hosted a pizza party with the entire offensive line.

During the episode, McGovern revealed that he learned to make pizza during the pandemic, and decided to invite players over during the 2023 season. They were 5-5 that year, but won the week after the party, making it an annual event.

In addition to enjoying pizza, the players also have cookies and the event has recently been expanded to include more members of the team. That's just one of many examples of the Bills displaying the value of community as they've built bonds off the field that continue to help on the field.

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