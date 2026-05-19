Buffalo Bills' DE Landon Jackson Displays Massive Weight Change at OTAs

Set for a position shift in 2026, former Buffalo Bills third-round pick Landon Jackson is bulking up.

Jackson displayed a massive change during Tuesday’s session at One Bills Dr., appearing to have put on a considerable amount of weight since the last time he was spotted during a Bills practice.

Jackson told the assembled media in Orchard Park for Bills OTAs that he would like to play at about 285 pounds this season, which would be a 25-pound jump from his 260-pound frame last year.

“Getting my weight up, sitting at about 280 right now,” said Jackson. “Would like to get on about 5 to 10 more [pounds] by training camp.”

Jackson was a non-factor at the edge-rusher position during his rookie year, but an expected shift inside to 4i alignment could lead to a boost for the 23-year-old.

How last season went for Jackson

Buffalo Bills defensive end Landon Jackson (94) warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Jackson’s first professional season didn’t go anywhere near as planned, as he played in just three games, totaling 16% of the team’s defensive snaps while failing to find his way onto the stat sheet. He also played 13 special teams snaps during his rookie year.

Jackson is hoping a change to a defensive scheme similar to that which he played in college will pay off this year.

“I think [the team] knows this new defense that we’re going to is something that I’ve thrived at at Arkansas,” said Jackson. “That’s what got me to this level. So, us switching to that defense really excited me because it’s something I know, something I’m familiar with, playing a lot of four-tight, heavy-five technique. So I’m really comfortable with it. I think [Brandon Beane] has a lot of confidence in me and, man, love it. Ready to get going and excited for this season.”

Additional factors at play

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) during Clemson football first fall 2025 practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are other reasons why Jackson is planning to shift inside this season, primarily the additions the Bills have made at his former position on the edge. Bradley Chubb was welcomed on a three-year free-agent deal worth $43.5 million, while the Bills also drafted T.J. Parker with their first of two second-round picks.

Additionally, the team signed veteran EDGE Mike Danna before the start of OTAs, and Michael Hoecht is progressing well from an Achilles injury that ended his 2025 season.

So with no more room for Jackson on the edge, he will move toward the center of Buffalo’s defensive front, hoping to increase his impact from a year ago. And doing so at a higher weight should allow him to put his best foot forward.

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