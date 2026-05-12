What Bills Signing EDGE Mike Danna Means for Pecking Order of Buffalo's Pass Rush, Particularly Javon Solomon

With the Buffalo Bills signing former Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Mike Danna to a one-year contract, 2024 fifth-round pick Javon Solomon could be on his way out of the team’s rotation at the position.

Solomon was selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and is expected to be a better fit for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s multiple-front system than he was for former head coach Sean McDermott’s 4-3 front. However, after Buffalo brought in Danna, the most recent of several pieces added to the team’s group of EDGEs for 2026, it’s fair to question what role Solomon has with the Bills moving forward.

Since Solomon was drafted, the Bills have also added Landon Jackson [2025 third round] and T.J. Parker [2026 second round] as players to help bolster their ability both to set the edge and pressure opposing quarterbacks. While it seems as if Jackson is set for a move inside, Parker is an up-and-coming talent who will demand his fair share of snaps.

Additionally, Danna is now in tow. Since his rookie year, there has never been a season throughout the veteran’s career that he has played fewer than 42% of his team’s defensive snaps. While he had just one sack a year ago, Danna has 21.5 career sacks, including back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023 in which he posted five and 6.5 sacks, respectively.

Solomon has yet to catch on through two professional seasons, totaling just three sacks thus far during his NFL career, while playing less than 20% of the Bills’ defensive snaps since he was drafted. It initially seemed as if he would see an increased opportunity this year, but Danna’s addition makes that appear less probable.

Looking back at it

Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) reacts after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Along with his modest past sack production, Solomon was also graded poorly in both pass rush and run defense. The former fifth-rounder received a Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 51.8 in 2025 and a run defense grade of 46.5, with neither mark qualifying for PFF’s ranking due to his low snap count.

Danna didn’t fare much better last season, as his pass-rush grade [56.7] and run defense grade [55] ranked 98th and 92nd, respectively, among 115 qualified edge defenders. His nine total pressures ranked 113th.

With that said, there is room for optimism, particularly in the 28-year-old's ability to defend against opposing rushing attacks, as he received a PFF grade of 65.6 in 2024, which was in the top half of all graded players at his position. The Bills allowed the third-highest yards per attempt average [5.1] to opposing ball carriers in 2025.

Added elements

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

More of the fallout from this signing could be that free agents Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa will indeed be searching for work elsewhere this season. While Danna and Solomon may not be roster locks by any means, signing a veteran not named Epenesa or Bosa at this stage is a bit telling, as OnSI’s Randy Gurzi wrote previously, along with highlighting the possibility of Solomon’s ultimate demise.

However, if that theory proves incorrect and Bosa and/or Epenesa are welcomed back, that would really spell trouble for Solomon.

This is by no means an earth-shattering move, but there are reasons to look more closely at the Bills welcoming a player with Danna’s experience level, which includes Super Bowl experience. We’ll see how it all shakes out, but this can’t be great news for Solomon.

One thing that could salvage Solomon’s spot on the roster is Michael Hecht’s ongoing rehab from a season-ending Achilles injury. If Hoecht cannot return in time for Week 1, that would open an additional roster spot for either Danna or the team’s homegrown pass rusher to hold down at least until Hoecht can return from injury.

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