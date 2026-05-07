Buffalo Bills Pegged as Dream Destination for Second-Round EDGE T.J. Parker

When the Buffalo Bills selected T.J. Parker with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round, I wasn’t enamored with the selection.

While I believe Parker can be a solid player, I’m not sure it was what the Bills needed with their first pick of the draft. Not everyone shares my point of view, including NFL writer Tom Blair, who writes that Parker is in a position to succeed with Buffalo in Year 1.

“If Parker impresses, he can start down the path toward becoming a crucial defense counterweight to Josh Allen’s superstar QB play,” wrote Blair.

To one of Blair’s points made in his article, Parker’s selection seemed a bit redundant with players of similar style, Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb in tow. However, in first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s new multiple-front system, there should be plenty of room for Parker to step into what the Bills hope is one of the league’s top edge-setting units.

Parker’s track record

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Clemson product recorded a career year in 2024, when he finished with a whopping 19.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. However, in his other two collegiate seasons, Parker finished with a combined 10.5 total sacks. So his track record doesn’t speak to consistent pass-rush ability, but his run-stuffing potential is nothing to sneeze at.

Parker earned a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 77.5 in 2025, ranking 142nd among 852 players graded at his position. It’s tough to imagine him transforming into the next Bruce Smith, but he should help solve one of his team’s greatest deficiencies from a season ago—slowing opposing rushing attacks.

Buffalo allowed its opponents to gain 5.1 yards per attempt last year, which was third-worst in the league. Although the Bills didn’t secure a big-bodied defensive tackle in the ’26 draft, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Parker is a player who can help turn things around up front against the run.

Additionally, Buffalo is hoping Leonhard’s fresh defensive scheme, which is expected to feature a 3-4 base while routinely transitioning through other fronts, helps unleash Parker’s top potential as well as that of other players. The Bills’ 2024 fifth-round pick, Javon Solomon, is another player who many anticipate will benefit from the change, particularly when it comes to his ability to harass opposing quarterbacks.

Buffalo played three pass rushers, Rousseau, Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa, over 44% of the team's defensive snaps last season. Although there is a new regime taking the reins in 2026, expect much of the same as far as a rotation on the edge under Leonhard's leadership.

So with Parker joining the fold, Buffalo will have an opportunity to continue mixing things up at a position it’s hoped to improve for the past many years.

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