Greg Rousseau Thinks Bills' Marginalized Pass Rusher Will Benefit from Jim Leonhard
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Javon Solomon was a menace during his final season competing for Troy, leading all of NCAA Division I FBS with 16.0 sacks.
Solomon, who surpassed Hall of Famer Demarcus Ware and former Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora on Troy's all-time sacks list, has not had much of an opportunity to replicate that success since being drafted by the Buffalo Bills at No. 168 overall in 2024.
Not an ideal fit for ex-head coach Sean McDermott's scheme as a smaller defensive end, Solomon spent his first two NFL seasons primarily as a special teams contributor. The 25-year-old played in all 17 games in 2025, but he managed only 1.0 sack over 195 defensive reps. Meanwhile, he saw 278 special teams snaps.
With the Bills embarking on a defensive makeover led by new coordinator Jim Leonhard, Solomon may have a chance to break into the rotation in what will be Year 3 for the fifth-round pick.
Buffalo's transition to a 3-4 defensive base pushes Solomon into an outside linebacker role, which should help maximize the 6-foot-1 edge rusher's skill set.
"I think like a Javon Solomon, who we took a couple years ago, we said he is more of a fit for a 3-4," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane back in February.
Starter Greg Rousseau named Solomon as breakout candidate due to scheme change
Rousseau, who signed a four-year extension worth $80 million last year, recently appeared on the It's Always Gameday In Buffalo Podcast, and co-hosts Sal Capaccio and Matt Bove asked the 2021 first-round pick to name a teammate who appears ready to break out.
"I feel like this defense and everything is going to be good for Javon Solomon," said Rousseau, who led the Bills with 7.0 sacks last season. "I feel like where 4-3, you got bigger ends, but now, us being in a 3-4, and it's more like you said, hybrid vibe, I feel like that's going to be good for him. He's athletic. He could drop into coverage real well. He could play the edge."
Solomon earned his first career start in the 2025 regular season against the New York Jets on the Bills' 4-3 front. Playing 32 of a possible 48 defensive snaps in the 32-6 victory, he was credited with two solo tackles.
"Sometimes it's better for a certain body type to be in a 6-tech and a certain body type to be in a 9. So I feel like it's going to be cool seeing Javon do his thing this year. I'm excited," said Rousseau.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.