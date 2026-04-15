Greg Rousseau Thinks Bills' Marginalized Pass Rusher Will Benefit from Jim Leonhard

Javon Solomon was a menace during his final season competing for Troy, leading all of NCAA Division I FBS with 16.0 sacks.

Solomon, who surpassed Hall of Famer Demarcus Ware and former Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora on Troy's all-time sacks list, has not had much of an opportunity to replicate that success since being drafted by the Buffalo Bills at No. 168 overall in 2024.

Not an ideal fit for ex-head coach Sean McDermott's scheme as a smaller defensive end, Solomon spent his first two NFL seasons primarily as a special teams contributor. The 25-year-old played in all 17 games in 2025, but he managed only 1.0 sack over 195 defensive reps. Meanwhile, he saw 278 special teams snaps.

With the Bills embarking on a defensive makeover led by new coordinator Jim Leonhard, Solomon may have a chance to break into the rotation in what will be Year 3 for the fifth-round pick.

Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) reacts after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Buffalo's transition to a 3-4 defensive base pushes Solomon into an outside linebacker role, which should help maximize the 6-foot-1 edge rusher's skill set.

"I think like a Javon Solomon, who we took a couple years ago, we said he is more of a fit for a 3-4," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane back in February.

Starter Greg Rousseau named Solomon as breakout candidate due to scheme change

Rousseau, who signed a four-year extension worth $80 million last year, recently appeared on the It's Always Gameday In Buffalo Podcast, and co-hosts Sal Capaccio and Matt Bove asked the 2021 first-round pick to name a teammate who appears ready to break out.

"I feel like this defense and everything is going to be good for Javon Solomon," said Rousseau, who led the Bills with 7.0 sacks last season. "I feel like where 4-3, you got bigger ends, but now, us being in a 3-4, and it's more like you said, hybrid vibe, I feel like that's going to be good for him. He's athletic. He could drop into coverage real well. He could play the edge."

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) pressures Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Solomon earned his first career start in the 2025 regular season against the New York Jets on the Bills' 4-3 front. Playing 32 of a possible 48 defensive snaps in the 32-6 victory, he was credited with two solo tackles.

"Sometimes it's better for a certain body type to be in a 6-tech and a certain body type to be in a 9. So I feel like it's going to be cool seeing Javon do his thing this year. I'm excited," said Rousseau.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) celebrates after a missed field goal during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images