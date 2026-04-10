Three of Bills' Four Most-Pressing NFL Draft Needs Belong to Jim Leonhard's Defense
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The Buffalo Bills may continue the organization's recent trend on spending the majority of draft capital to address defensive needs.
Although there are a couple of question marks on offense, the Bills' are undergoing a wide-reaching defensive makeover led by new coordinator Jim Leonhard. In addition to simply filling holes, Buffalo will presumably stock up on moldable prospects that fit Leonhard's flexible 3-4 scheme.
NFL Media's Jeffri Chadiha endorsed the Bills' transition to a Leonhard-led defense and the idea of using draft capital to upgrade specific position groups.
“I love the fact that they're gonna be a more attacking defense. I know that's Jim Leonhard's background. He comes from Denver, where he was there with Vance Joseph," said Chadiha on One Bills Live. "You saw what that defense was doing. I'm sure in the draft, they're gonna be looking at edge players and trying to find more hybrid type edge rushers. I like the idea of what they're trying to do because I think it's time for a change there.”
The Bills, who traded away their Round 2 pick for wide receiver DJ Moore earlier this offseason, have seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft with the first at No. 26 overall. The next pick is in Round 3 at No. 91 overall.
We recently wrote about Buffalo's pattern of drafting for defense early and often during general manager Brandon Beane's tenure. Even with Sean McDermott's influence no longer a factor, the Bills seemed destined to continue the trend in 2026.
Here's a look at the Bills' four biggest needs heading into the NFL Draft with only one being on the offensive side of the ball.
Inside linebacker
4 potential LB targets — CJ Allen (Georgia), Josiah Trotter (Missouri), Kaleb Elarms-Orr (TCU),
Jake Golday (Cincinnati)
The Bills return three off-ball linebackers — Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen — from last year's 53-man roster, and they've yet to address the position in free agency.
While a first-rounder may seem too high of a price to pay for a linebacker, even of CJ Allen's caliber, don't be surprised if Buffalo goes linebacker at No. 91 overall. The aforementioned Bernard and Williams were both Round 3 picks.
Edge rusher
4 potential EDGE fits — Keldric Faulk (Auburn), Cashius Howell (Texas A&M), Akheem Mesidor (Miami), TJ Parker (Clemson)
Buffalo added free agent Bradley Chubb to presumably start opposite of Greg Rousseau on Leonhard's defensive front, but the options behind them are lacking. Javon Solomon struggled to get on the field in Year 2 while 2025 third-rounder Landon Jackson is rehabbing from a serious rookie season knee injury.
The Bills wisely let Joey Bosa and AJ Epenesa walk in free agency as both remained unsigned. Drafting replacements on rookie contracts may be the most economically feasible way forward. Round 1 is definitely in play for an edge rusher. Remember, they drafted Rousseau at No. 30 overall in 2021. Texas A&M's Cashius Howell, whose stock has dropped slightly due to his short arm length, is an intriguing name that has repeatedly been linked to Buffalo in Round 1.
Third Cornerback
4 potential CB3 fits — Avieon Terrell (Clemson), Colton Hood (Tennessee), Julian Neal (Arkansas), Malik Muhammad (Texas)
Last year, Tre'Davious White provided an answer at cornerback, making 16 starts opposite Christian Benford as first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston was eased into action after a summertime knee injury temporarily stunted his development.
Benford and Hairston are back, but White has not been re-signed. Dorian Strong, a 2025 Day 3 pick, is fighting his way back from a serious neck injury.
In addition to a reliable CB3, the Bills need depth at the position. Taking one cornerback early and another later seems more than plausible. Earlier this week, wrote about the potential of Clemson's Avieon Terrell as a potential first-round option for the Bills.
Swing tackle
4 potential OT fits — Austin Barber (Florida), Jude Bowry (Boston College), Markel Bell (Miami), Drew Shelton (Penn State)
Outside of the ever-present need to upgrade the receiving corps in today's NFL, the Bills lone opening on offense is the part that Ryan Van Demark played the past two seasons. As the primary understudy to starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, Van Demark made four starts in 2025.
Buffalo has 2024 sixth-rounder Tylan Grable and 2025 seventh-rounder Chase Lundt as candidates for the job, but it seems worthwhile to use mid-round draft capital on adding a third option. We wrote about the emergence of his draft need shortly after Van Demark signed an offer sheet from the Minnesota Vikings.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.