Bills' coaching candidate Brian Daboll backed by 4x All-Pro, slew of former players

The groundswell of support amongst former players is undeniably noteworthy.

As to how much weight it carries in the eyes of the Buffalo Bills' search committee, only time will tell.

After Bills interviewed Brian Daboll for their head coaching vacancy, a numbers of his former players publicly endorsed his candidacy.

Most notably, former New England Patriots' tight end Rob Gronkowski was amongst the first to do so. Appearing on the Up & Adams show, Gronkowski, a Western New Yorker from Amherst, called Daboll a "spicy" potential hire.

"If there's anyone out there that's going to spice up this organization, it's actually Brian Daboll," said Gronkowski, who earned four career All-Pro First Team selections including two under Daboll's watch.

Back with the Patriots for a second stint beginning in 2013, Daboll was Gronkowski's position coach for four seasons (2013-16). The TE-turned-commentator suggested the Bills would be smart to reunite quarterback Josh Allen with Daboll, who was Buffalo's offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.

"I believe he got Josh Allen going. This is when Josh Allen took off, when his career skyrocketed when Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator," said Gronkowski.

Tanner Gentry

This endorsement is noteworthy due to Gentry being one of Allen's longtime friends from their days playing for Wyoming. The wide receiver logged two seasons as a Bills practice squad player, making three regular season appearances in 2022.

When the Bills officially announced their interview with Daboll on the social media site X, Gentry shared the news and added his endorsement.

"Best offensive mind I’ve been around, 17 [Allen] loves him, great motivator and cares about his players," said Gentry.

Coach Daboll WANTS to be in Buffalo and bring a Super Bowl to the city he grew up in. This on top of everything I mentioned that he brings to the table as a coach. Why bring a brand new face in that knows nothing about the organization or how much the organization means to WNY? — Tanner Gentry (@Tanner4Gentry) January 22, 2026

Matt Cassel

While Cassel actually played one season (2015) for the Bills, his time with Daboll dates back to the coach's first stint with the Patriots and later with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was on Patriots' roster for two seasons (2005-06) when Daboll was receivers' coach. In 2012, Cassel was the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback with Daboll as offensive coordinator.

"I was coached by Brian Daboll. The Bills should absolutely hire him to be their head coach," said Cassel in an X post.

I was coached by Brian Daboll. The Bills should absolutely hire him to be their head coach. pic.twitter.com/CLoAe9zEQX — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 23, 2026

Jon Feliciano

The retired interior offensive lineman was a three-year starter for the Bills, all under Daboll's watch (2019-21). He spent the 2022 campaign with the New York Giants in what was Daboll's rookie season as head coach.

Shortly after McDermott's firing went public, Feliciano promoted Daboll as the replacement.

"Brian Daboll should be the next HC of the Buffalo Bills!!!" said Feliciano on X.

