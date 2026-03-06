Bills’ Best (And Worst) NFL Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the top teams in the AFC for nearly a decade. They've done so in large part due to the performance of Josh Allen, who has elevated the offensive players around him for years.

Buffalo enters 2026 expecting to take a leap forward after moving on from head coach Sean McDermott and promoting Joe Brady. They also traded for wide receiver D.J. Moore, who worked with Brady when the current Buffalo head coach was the offensive coordinator for two years in Carolina.

Buffalo still has some holes to fill, and with free agency beginning in less than one week, they'll have their chance to do exactly that. There are skeptics, however, who wonder if general manager Brandon Beane can get the job done. He's had his fair share of hits, but there have been some big misses as well during his tenure.

On that note, let's see which free agency moves were hits and which ones were misses over the past decade for the Bills.

Hit — Shaq Thompson, LB

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence tackles Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson after throwing an interception. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This past season, the Bills added Shaq Thompson in a move that largely went under the radar. Thompson was once a premier linebacker in the league, but injuries limited him to six games over the past two years.

Thompson signed a one-year deal worth $1.255 million and proved to be worth every penny. He finished with 56 tackles and one sack in 12 games and added 13 tackles and an interception in two playoff games. He says he expects to make more this season, which could lead to his exit from Buffalo, but his signing was a hit.

Miss — Von Miller, EDGE

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In need of a better pass rush, the Bills signed Von Miller to a six-year $120 million deal with $51.5 million in guaranteed money. That's a lot of money for any player, but Miller was already 33 when he signed with Buffalo.

Miller had a solid start with eight sacks in 2022, but injuries were a concern with six missed games. He missed five more in 2023 and had zero sacks. He took a significant pay cut to stick around in 2024, but was released ahead of the 2025 campaign, resulting in more than $15 million in dead cap space.

Hit — David Edwards, G

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen scrambles behind guard David Edwards during the first half against the Carolina Panthers. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams selected David Edwards out of Wisconsin in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He developed into a starter, and was part of their Super Bowl win following the 2021 season.

Injuries limited him in 2022, and he eventually left in free agency, signing a one-year deal with Buffalo. As a reserve, he earned the trust of the coaching staff and was re-signed to a two-year, $6 million deal in 2024.

Edwards has been a fixture at left guard the past two seasons, and played well enough that his projected contract value in free agency is $19.9 million, according to Spotrac. That shows just how much of a bargain his salary was during three years in Buffalo.

Miss — Curtis Samuel, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel runs during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Looking for receiving depth, the Bills signed Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $24 million deal. He has yet to live up to that deal after recording 31 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown in 2024. This past season was even less productive for Samuel, who struggled with injuries and had seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in six games.

Hit — Jordan Poyer, S

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer celebrates after the game against the Miami Dolphins. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jordan Poyer was actually a hit twice for the Bills.

Signed in 2017 as Sean McDermott was rebuilding the defense, Poyer became a fixture in the secondary for seven years. One of the team’s true leaders, Poyer returned in 2025 and filled in as a starter due to injuries. He recorded 70 tackles and an interception, proving he can still get the job done.

Miss — Vontae Davis, CB

Vontae Davis celebrates a defensive stop with his Buffalo Bills teammates against the Los Angeles Chargers. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2018, the Bills signed veteran cornerback Vontae Davis to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, with $3.5 million guaranteed. His tenure was an interesting one with Davis held out of action in Week 1.

He started in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers but after surrendering a touchdown to Mike Williams, he left the game. Davis said he was done, ending his NFL career while playing just 29 snaps for Buffalo.

